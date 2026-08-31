Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Kelly Clarkson, kpop demon hunters

Kelly Clarkson Goes KPop Demon Hunters for Finale With "Golden" Cover

Kelly Clarkson covered the song she gets the most requests for: KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami's (Huntr/X) "Golden."

Article Summary Kelly Clarkson closed out her final Kellyoke with a cover of “Golden,” the most requested song of the show’s run.

The Kelly Clarkson Show brought things full circle after her earlier KPop Demon Hunters tribute with “What It Sounds Like.”

Clarkson’s “Golden” performance spotlighted the hit by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the voices behind Huntr/X.

Kelly Clarkson also reflected on ending her talk show after seven seasons to focus on family and her next chapter.

Earlier this year, viewers learned that NBCUniversal and Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show would end its run after the current seventh season. Interestingly enough, the news dropped about a month after Clarkson honored KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) with a cover of "What It Sounds Like" during her "Kellyoke" segment. In a very big way, things came full circle this week, with Clarkson dedicating her final edition of "Kellyoke" to the most requested cover song over the course of the daytime talk show's run: "Golden."

Here's a look at Clarkson's performance of the global hit, followed by her thoughts on ending the show after seven years:

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York," shared Clarkson earlier this year, when the news was first announced. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson continued, "Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

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