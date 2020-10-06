Kevin Nash to Donald Trump: "Lead Your Followers to Die"

Like his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer and Hollywood megastar "The Animal Dave Bautista, "Big Sexy" Kevin Nash is known for being outspoken against another WWE Hall-of-Famer, "President" Donald Trump. Maybe not quite as outspoken as Dave Bautista. We mean, he doesn't have his own section on this website just for articles about his Tweets about Donald Trump or anything, like Dave Bautista does.* But he's still pretty vocal about it, even earning praise from another WWE Hall-of-Famer, "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley, who credited Dave Bautista and Kevin Nash with encouraging him to be more outspoken as well.

* – Also, Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has never threatened to "beat my f**king face in" with a shovel if I don't produce daily articles about Kevin Nash's tweets about Donald Trump. [Editor's Note: I would never do such a thing.]

Even so, Big Sexy showed sympathy toward President Trump and his administration last Thursday, when it was revealed White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 but before it was revealed that Trump did as well. At that time, Nash tweeted, "Hopefully Hope Hicks will have minor symptoms and a speedy recovery. Hopefully @realDonaldTrump avoided any contamination. I may not be a fan of his political and personal views but having had Covid it's nothing you want anyone to contract."

But what a difference a few days makes. After Trump spent some time in and left Walter Reed hospital, returning to the White House to pull of his mask and tell people that coronavirus is nothing to worry about, Kevin Nash found himself disappointed. So disappointed, he even made a pun on one of his own greatest movie roles, as Super Shredder in TMNT 2: Secret of the Ooze.

"So highly disappointed in @realDonaldTrump he had a chance to validate the virus yet with the inability to take a deep breath tell America it was nothing to worry about," Nash tweeted. "While he's pumped with experimental treatments. Super Spreader secret of the douch[e]. Lead your followers to die."