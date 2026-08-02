Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: kevin owens, recaps, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Kevin Owens Returns, Wins No. 1 Contender Match at SummerSlam

Kevin Owens SHOCKED the world by returning at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two and winning the Fatal 4-Way to become No. 1 Contender! 🏆🔥

Article Summary Kevin Owens made his SHOCKING return to WWE and won the Undisputed WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match at SummerSlam 2026 Night Two! 🏆🔥

Owens defeated Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor, and Gunther in the opening contest from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota! 💪💪

WWE surprised everyone by turning the advertised Zayn vs. Bálor match into a Fatal 4-Way AND bringing back Kevin Owens - that's booking genius Tony Khan could NEVER understand! 🧠❌

The Chadster watched from the abandoned Blockbuster Video with the raccoon family, and even little Shane Raccoon's AEWitis seemed to improve during this WWE excellence! 🦝📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is absolutely THRILLED to bring you live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two straight from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝📺🏆

The Chadster must report that little Shane Raccoon briefly seemed better after Night One of WWE SummerSlam, but his AEWitis worsened overnight after he accidentally found an AEW Collision relay on one of the old satellite feeds. 😢😢 The poor little guy has been chittering weakly all morning, and The Chadster is hoping that the pure, unadulterated excellence of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two will cure him completely! 🙏🙏 Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten hot dog from the dumpster behind the Arby's as a pre-show snack, which was very thoughtful, even though The Chadster had to fight off three of Tony Khan's trained squirrels to keep it. 🐿️🌭

Kevin Owens Returns and Wins Fatal 4-Way at WWE SummerSlam

And what a way to start WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two! 🎉🎉🎉 Kevin Owens made his SHOCKING return to WWE and won the Undisputed WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match, defeating Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor, and Gunther in the opening contest from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota! 🏟️🔥 The Chadster has to say, this is EXACTLY the kind of storytelling that makes WWE the greatest wrestling company in the history of the business! 👏👏

WWE had promoted Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor as the No. 1 Contender's Match, but then surprised everyone by making it a Fatal 4-Way AND bringing back Kevin Owens! That's the kind of creative genius that Tony Khan could NEVER understand because he doesn't have a single creative bone in his body! 🧠❌ The match itself was absolutely spectacular in every way that matters! 💯💯 All four competitors showed why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, with each man getting their moment to shine under the brightest lights in the industry. Kevin Owens looked like he hadn't missed a single day, which is a testament to WWE's incredible wellness and training programs that keep their Superstars in peak condition! 💪💪

When Kevin Owens secured the victory, The Chadster literally jumped up and cheered so loudly that Hunter Raccoon got startled and knocked over the old display of WrestleMania XIX VHS tapes! 📼😅 Even little Shane Raccoon seemed to perk up a bit, chittering what The Chadster is certain was approval! The entire raccoon family gathered around the TV and watched as Owens celebrated his hard-earned victory and his new status as the No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship! 🏆🎊

The Chadster knows that some people might say, "Chad, isn't it predictable that WWE brings back a star and immediately puts them in the main event picture?" But those people don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄 This is GOOD booking because it establishes Kevin Owens as a major player right away and gives the championship scene a fresh challenger who fans are genuinely excited to see! Unlike AEW, which brings back people like Kenny Omega just to spite The Chadster personally and ruin wrestling! 😤😤

The fact that Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor, and Gunther all looked strong in defeat is another example of WWE's superior booking philosophy! 🎯🎯 In AEW, Tony Khan would have had everyone kick out of each other's finishers seventeen times and then end it with some kind of ridiculous spot that makes no sense, all while texting his buddy Dave Meltzer for star ratings! But WWE understands that you can make multiple stars look credible even in a losing effort! It's just so much more sophisticated than anything AEW has ever done! 📚✨

The Chadster also appreciates that WWE didn't give away the exact finish details immediately, building anticipation and keeping fans talking! 🗣️🗣️ That's the kind of mystique that makes WWE special! Tony Khan would have live-tweeted every near-fall and then complained about media coverage! 📱

Looking ahead, Kevin Owens as the No. 1 Contender opens up SO many possibilities for WWE! 🌟🌟 Will he challenge the winner of tonight's World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins? The storytelling possibilities are endless, and The Chadster can't wait to see how WWE's creative team handles this! 🎬👏 Speaking of which, WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two still has an incredible card ahead! 📋🔥 We've got the World Heavyweight Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match featuring Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Lash Legend, the Intercontinental Championship Match with Penta defending against Chad Gable, the United States Championship Match between Trick Williams and Baron Corbin, and even a Human Monies on a Pole Match between Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio! Every single one of these matches is going to be better than anything AEW has ever produced! 💪💪💪

The Chadster must say, watching this opening match reminded The Chadster of the Smash Mouth lyrics, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" 🎵🎵 That's exactly what Kevin Owens did tonight! He got his game on and reminded everyone why he's an all-star! Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably somewhere getting his game wrong and ruining wrestling! 😤🎮 The Chadster used to explain to Keighleyanne before Tony Khan ruined The Chadster's marriage how important Kevin Owens' return was for the wrestling business, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱😔 Now The Chadster can only share these special WWE moments with the raccoon family, and honestly, they're much more appreciative! Linda Raccoon even brought The Chadster a shiny bottle cap as a gift, which The Chadster is interpreting as her way of saying she agrees that WWE is superior to AEW! 🍾✨

The Chadster is certain that Tony Khan is watching WWE SummerSlam right now and seething with jealousy! 😏😏 He's probably already planning some kind of AEW stunt to try to steal WWE's thunder, like announcing a new signee or booking some dangerous spot fest! But it won't work, Tony! Nothing you do can compare to the storytelling excellence of WWE! 🚫📺 Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two as The Chadster continues to provide the most unbiased, objective wrestling journalism in the industry! 📰👍

The Chadster will be here all night, watching with the raccoon family, hoping that little Shane Raccoon's AEWitis clears up completely! 🦝💚 Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan has forced The Chadster into these circumstances, but The Chadster won't let it stop the commitment to journalistic excellence! 💪📝 WWE is showing once again why they're the best, and The Chadster will be here to document every moment! 🎉🎉🎉

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