Posted in: Interview, TV | Tagged: Killer Kross, mlw

Killer Kross Discusses MLW, Being Champ, & Fighting Kojima: Interview

We got a chance to chat with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross ahead of his title defense against Satoshi Kojima this Saturday.

Article Summary Killer Kross reflects on six months as MLW World Heavyweight Champion and leading MLW into a bigger streaming era.

Killer Kross discusses MLW’s veteran locker room, representing the brand, and why pro wrestling remains his life’s passion.

Killer Kross opens up about working alongside Scarlett again and embracing new creative freedom as fan favorites in MLW.

Killer Kross previews his MLW title defense vs. Satoshi Kojima and shares his vision for dream matches and crossover events.

Killer Kross has been leaving one hell of a mark on MLW ever since he returned to the company several months ago, leading the charge as their World Heavyweight Champion into a new era of streaming and exposure for the company. Immediately becoming a fan favorite when he joined, Kross has had the chance to work with a ton of talent across different promotions, including his upcoming match this Saturday as he defends the title against NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima. We got a chance to chat with Kross about the work he's doing in MLW this time around, the match, and a few other topics.

BC: You've been MLW champion for six months now. How has it been holding down the title reign for that and kind of carrying the company into this new era where Fusion is now being broadcast on multiple platforms?

Killer Kross: It's been very gratifying and very painful. There's a big target on my back; it's been going great. Having the ability to be out there in front of a packed, sold-out house every single time we show up, being able to put on the best performances, in my opinion, of my career thus far, who wouldn't want that?

How has it been working with the talent in MLW? I know every roster's got its own feel and its own kind of dynamic, like everybody that's involved there. You've had some pretty killer matches with a few different people. What's the vibe been like for you in working with that talent pool and being able to kind of make a bigger impact with the company?

Killer Kross: It's a very mature, experienced locker room. For all of the new talent that are coming in, I think they are guys that are just in year one, two, three, four, five. They're seeing how veterans in the locker room are carrying themselves and treating everyone across the board. And that's just kind of returned and conditioned. It's a good environment. It's a very good environment. People ask questions. We always have answers. There's a lot of veterans in the locker room, and it's a great place to grow and learn and get your best workout there, that's for sure.

I know there's been different interviews out there where you've talked about your status with MLW, and you kind of are the face of the company at this point. How does it feel knowing the minute people see you, they recognize MLW?

Killer Kross: I take it very seriously. It's very important to me. When you're in a position like this, it's not a position you can request or you can ask for. It's either earned or given to you through putting in time and work, and it's a position that should be taken seriously because you're representing everybody that is standing beside you. Everything that you say and everything that you do in media and socials, and even in your personal life, to some extent, is a reflection of the company that you work for. So I live, breathe, and eat professional wrestling. I always have. There's never been a time in my life when I could even take the foot off the pedal, even if I wanted to. I've always loved wrestling. I get up every day, and I watch old matches back when I have my coffee, or I do my cardio. I'll probably listen to some sort of movie or score review, or it'll be some health podcast, but I'll always find my way back to pro wrestling. I just can't help it. I really try to watch other things. I really try to have other interests, but everything always takes me back to pro wrestling. I've been like that since I was a little kid, so.

That definitely showed through in the documentary you did last year, where there are different points in there where you can kind of tell you are not just a wrestling aficionado, but you've loved this from your childhood. How does it feel, all these years later, you're living out the dream that you basically had?

Killer Kross: I think about that very frequently, actually. It's such a basic, overused word, but gratefulness and gratitude are the things that come to mind. Really appreciating what's going on presently, you know, and look… Pro wrestling, as they say, is not ballet. It's tough. It requires everything to be at your best level. It requires lots of travel, time away from home, time away from family, and dieting. It requires all that. It requires you to be in your healthiest state. So you don't want to be doing things in your personal life that are burning the candle at both ends. You know, the rock and roll lifestyle in pro wrestling, they don't go together for very long. So… But as difficult as it can be, it is so rewarding when you're able to go out there and deliver that performance in front of people that you knew you had in you or that you worked up to when no one was watching you and when no one was seeing you and you were putting the time in, in whatever way you were, putting that time in whether it was eating or training or whatever. You get out there, and you've had this moment, this visualization, and you deliver it. And then it gets recorded and published online, and it's out there forever. For me, there's nothing better than that, you know? I wish there was. Believe me, I wish there was. I just love it. I love it so much. And that's what it's all about for me, man.

Totally. I would think that's even better since you get to do this with your wife. How's that dynamic been to have her along for the journey? Especially after coming from where you previously worked, you stuck to your guns about wanting to work with her. It was both of you or nothing, and now here you both are rising through MLW. How's it been working with her in that regard?

Killer Kross: It's been great. A lot of people never really got to see us work babyface because that was something that we were doing on the independents, and not by choice. People were just cheering for us. We were cheating. We were doing everything, and we were flipping everybody off and doing all the things you weren't supposed to do. They were like, "No, we've decided that we like you and this is the way it's gonna be." So we were like, "F-you," and they're like, "Yeah! F-you too! We're buying your T-shirt!" I'm so sorry, guys. Being able to perform in that realm, the psychology is completely different. And it's fun for us because we're married to a heel lane and we were regulated to like almost the same exact finish for three years. Believe me, as fans get tired of the same finish constantly, being told you have to cheat to get over to get heat. They just saw that same thing. Can we expand this? We can. We can still win unfairly, but this is a copy-and-paste. People do watch, they notice these things. Not being regulated to that has been artistically very fulfilling. You know what I mean? There's a lot of different ways we can get to showing the dynamic of how Kross and Scarlett working babyface plays out differently from, like, an artistic perspective.

I don't know if you want to call MLW a true independent since it is one of the more major organizations out there, but now that you're out in that independent area, do you want to go around and start doing the touring champion thing?

Killer Kross: I think of MLW as a national touring company. You know what I mean? I have been defending the title at every event that I'm at. And then I'll try to coordinate sometimes with independent companies outside of MLW with MLW to do some sort of title defense there if they think it would help, you know, produce the sort of desired result for their show. And there's been no issues with that whatsoever at all. I'd like to think that it opens up the doors for people to be seen by MLW who are just breaking in as well, for working with new talents or cross-branding. Personally, I think the pro wrestling industry is in a place right now where everyone should consider working together, because even major companies are now working together. And I think it's to the benefit of the audience more than anything. No one's going to lose a dollar or lose fans sharing rosters together. The idea of that is silly, the more you think about it. And so what I like to do is, in the event that we're working with TNA people or AEW people or New Japan or NOAH or people who are just unsigned, I think it's all good to be under one roof. I really do. I believe that. And it's, again, to the benefit of the audience that's there live.

Speaking to that, is there anything at another organization you'd like to do? The G1 comes to mind, but obviously that's underway right now. But are there things in other companies, like tournaments or special matches or things like that, that you want to go do?

Killer Kross: Absolutely! For me, I've always been open to all conversations with everyone. It's just a matter of timing. And so, like, I don't always want to explain the play and tell people the pitch that I'm going to throw before it happens, because perhaps it could be happening right now. And sometimes these things take a while to iron out. But I've always left the phone on for anybody to give me a shout, to throw around an idea or a proposal or something like that. And the phone has been ringing, which has been good. I've been very busy. I've been all over the place, and I would expect to see me in more places doing big things, continuing to do big things, actually. But all of those things that you mentioned are things that, of course, I would be interested in. It's just that the timing of it needs to be right. I've said this before previously too: if I'm making a commitment to be somewhere and it's promoted, I really would prefer to not be canceling things and going to other places and stuff like that. That's a slight to the very audience that has positioned me and championed me for almost a year now being an independent. I don't want to do that to people. It's not good. So I'm in this position right now because of the fans, and I realize that. Yeah, it's my hard work and all that. Everyone's working hard in pro wrestling, and sometimes it's a good idea to get off your high horse and recognize that.

On the subject of people coming in, you've got a match coming up with Kojima from New Japan, which, on paper, sounds like it's going to be an intense match. How did that come about, and what are your thoughts going into it?

Killer Kross: I got a head rush when they brought it up to me. I was like, "How is this even real life?" I was just thinking like, they're talking to me and in my head, I'm just thinking back to… it must have been 2007. It was a Triple Crown defense with Kojima and [Minoru] Suzuki. I had that match burned into my mind. I was just thinking about that, and I was like, "I wrestled Suzuki. Now there's an opportunity to wrestle Kojima." And I've watched that match so many times, man. So many times. And I'm just like, how is this real life? "Yes, absolutely, yes, I will wrestle him. Yes, whatever, whatever. Sounds great. So I'm pumped for people to see it!"

Are there any other things in MLW that you feel you haven't achieved or would like to do with the company that you think aren't quite possible just yet, but you would love to incorporate? Or maybe add to the repertoire?

Killer Kross: I want to keep creating moments that people are never going to forget on MLW. Every single time I come to a show, I want to create a moment that lasts for the people that are there live. I want to create moments that's going to look insane on an instant replay. I want it to create a moment that people just absolutely have to tune into the show to watch who weren't able to be there live. So I'm always aiming for that. There's never… I've done it all. That's like not even a reality to me. So that's number one. So I know a lot of people are just happy and cool and want to hang it up once they've won a world title and they've defended it a bunch of times. My mind doesn't work that way at all. Be nice if it did. Unfortunately, I'm totally possessed by this. Another thing that I would love to do, with the right company, with a reasonable common ground, I would love to see a super event with MLW and other companies under one roof. There's no reason why we can't do it. I think that MLW has one of the best diehard fan bases. It's like a true pro wrestling fan base. It's an educated pro wrestling fan base. They know pro wrestling. They know the history. They're not tribal. They're not only regulating themselves to watching one thing. They kind of love all of it. I think we have the perfect fan base community for an event like that.

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