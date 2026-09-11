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Kimmel/Talarico, Warrior Nun, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kimmel/Talarico, Gravity Falls, Law & Order: SVU, Warrior Nun, Avatar: Seven Havens, AHS 13, and more!

Article Summary Jimmy Kimmel leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with James Talarico, Trump and FCC fallout, and the ABC-to-YouTube clash.

Kimmel coverage anchors a packed roundup featuring VisionQuest, Gravity Falls, Prison Break: Black Creek, and SNL UK.

TV headlines keep rolling with Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs, P-Valley, Warrior Nun, and Avatar: Seven Havens updates.

The lineup closes strong with American Horror Story 13, Doctor Who, Naruto, MTV VMAs, and more must-read TV news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kimmel/Talarico, VisionQuest, Gravity Falls, Prison Break: Black Creek, SNL UK, MTV VMAs, P-Valley, Scrubs, Law & Order: SVU, Sons of Anarchy/Legends, Warrior Nun, Avatar: Seven Havens, Below, AHS 13, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 11th, 2026:

Kimmel Posts James Talarico Interview; Hits Trump, FCC During Intro

VisionQuest Showrunner on MCU Timeline; Will Scarlet Witch Appear?

Ransom Canyon Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons: Report

Netflix Enlists Berg, Chandler For Friday Night Lights-Like NFL Opener

Gravity Falls Creator Alex Hirsch Explains Why Season 3 Won't Happen

The Good Daughter Trailer: Peacock Limited Series Out November 12

Prison Break: Black Creek Teasers: Elgin James Spinoff in Production

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E08: Crisis on Infinite Stuarts

SNL UK: Goldblum Gets a Reaction; Sidi & Fouracres Have Your Answers

One Chicago Returns October 7th: NBC Previews "Fire," "Med" & "P.D."

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Review: Tables, Tributes, and Nepotism

Talarico Accuses Trump, FCC of "Cancel Culture" Over Kimmel Interview

2026 MTV VMAs Taps 3-Time VMA Winner Snoop Dogg to Host

The Center Seat Director on Star Trek Resilience, The Orville & More

X-Men: Asa Germann Has Joined The Cast As Angel

P-Valley Ending Run with Season 3; STARZ Releases Teaser Trailer

Scrubs Set for 2-Episode Return: New Season 2 Teaser, Poster Released

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order Trailer Previews October 8th Return

Legends: Charlie Hunnam on Making "Sons of Anarchy" Reunion a Reality

Real Ghostbusters Fans Are Getting a 36-Episode Marathon This Saturday

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry Eyeing Comics Rights for TV/Film Universe

Does Chris Hansen Have It Out for A24's Pattinson-Starring Primetime?

Avatar: Seven Havens Trailer Released: 3 Episodes Releasing Weekly

Below Trailer: Josh Hartnett Knows There's Something in the Water

American Horror Story: 13 Official Trailer: It's Witch-Hunting Season

Kimmel: Trump/FCC Attacks on ABC Force Talarico Interview to YouTube

Naruto Team to Talk Franchise's Future at New York Comic Con 2026

Avengers: Doomsday Has Reportedly Made $50M In Ticket Pre-Sales Alone

Tip Toe Trailer: Timely Russell T. Davies Drama Hits STARZ in October

Here's Why Those Doctor Who AI Videos Suck Across All of Time & Space

Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens & Carrie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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