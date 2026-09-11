Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Kimmel/Talarico, Warrior Nun, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kimmel/Talarico, Gravity Falls, Law & Order: SVU, Warrior Nun, Avatar: Seven Havens, AHS 13, and more!
Article Summary
- Jimmy Kimmel leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with James Talarico, Trump and FCC fallout, and the ABC-to-YouTube clash.
- Kimmel coverage anchors a packed roundup featuring VisionQuest, Gravity Falls, Prison Break: Black Creek, and SNL UK.
- TV headlines keep rolling with Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs, P-Valley, Warrior Nun, and Avatar: Seven Havens updates.
- The lineup closes strong with American Horror Story 13, Doctor Who, Naruto, MTV VMAs, and more must-read TV news.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kimmel/Talarico, VisionQuest, Gravity Falls, Prison Break: Black Creek, SNL UK, MTV VMAs, P-Valley, Scrubs, Law & Order: SVU, Sons of Anarchy/Legends, Warrior Nun, Avatar: Seven Havens, Below, AHS 13, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 11th, 2026:
Kimmel Posts James Talarico Interview; Hits Trump, FCC During Intro
VisionQuest Showrunner on MCU Timeline; Will Scarlet Witch Appear?
Ransom Canyon Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons: Report
Netflix Enlists Berg, Chandler For Friday Night Lights-Like NFL Opener
Gravity Falls Creator Alex Hirsch Explains Why Season 3 Won't Happen
The Good Daughter Trailer: Peacock Limited Series Out November 12
Prison Break: Black Creek Teasers: Elgin James Spinoff in Production
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E08: Crisis on Infinite Stuarts
SNL UK: Goldblum Gets a Reaction; Sidi & Fouracres Have Your Answers
One Chicago Returns October 7th: NBC Previews "Fire," "Med" & "P.D."
AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Review: Tables, Tributes, and Nepotism
Talarico Accuses Trump, FCC of "Cancel Culture" Over Kimmel Interview
2026 MTV VMAs Taps 3-Time VMA Winner Snoop Dogg to Host
The Center Seat Director on Star Trek Resilience, The Orville & More
X-Men: Asa Germann Has Joined The Cast As Angel
P-Valley Ending Run with Season 3; STARZ Releases Teaser Trailer
Scrubs Set for 2-Episode Return: New Season 2 Teaser, Poster Released
Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order Trailer Previews October 8th Return
Legends: Charlie Hunnam on Making "Sons of Anarchy" Reunion a Reality
Real Ghostbusters Fans Are Getting a 36-Episode Marathon This Saturday
Warrior Nun: Simon Barry Eyeing Comics Rights for TV/Film Universe
Does Chris Hansen Have It Out for A24's Pattinson-Starring Primetime?
Avatar: Seven Havens Trailer Released: 3 Episodes Releasing Weekly
Below Trailer: Josh Hartnett Knows There's Something in the Water
American Horror Story: 13 Official Trailer: It's Witch-Hunting Season
Kimmel: Trump/FCC Attacks on ABC Force Talarico Interview to YouTube
Naruto Team to Talk Franchise's Future at New York Comic Con 2026
Avengers: Doomsday Has Reportedly Made $50M In Ticket Pre-Sales Alone
Tip Toe Trailer: Timely Russell T. Davies Drama Hits STARZ in October
Here's Why Those Doctor Who AI Videos Suck Across All of Time & Space
Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens & Carrie: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!