Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill Season 15 Trailer: Hank Just Needs Time to Adjust

Check out the official trailer for Hulu and series creators Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' King of the Hill Season 15, set to debut on July 20th.

Article Summary Hulu drops the official King of the Hill Season 15 trailer, with Hank facing a changing world on July 20.

Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Saladin K. Patterson previewed King of the Hill Season 15 at Annecy.

Season 15 finds Hank and Peggy settling into retirement on Rainey Street as chaos brews around them.

Bobby reconnects with old friends in King of the Hill Season 15 while juggling the pressure of entrepreneurship.

At the beginning of May, we learned that Hulu and series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill was set to have a big presence during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. We're talking about a pre-release preview of the upcoming 15th season, presented by Judge, Daniels, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson – along with Judge receiving the Honorary Cristal and offering a masterclass on animation. But for the vast majority of us who couldn't be there, Hulu was kind enough to release the official trailer for Season 15 – set to hit screens beginning on July 20th (with Seasons 16 and 17 having already received a green light in October 2025). In addition, we have a look at the official season overview and a look back at the news that the show would be rolling in for two more seasons, waiting for you below.

During Season 15, Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur. Here's a look back at the teaser announcement that was released back in October 2025, offering the good news of when the animated series would be returning, and that the order had been given for two additional seasons:

The voice cast for the animated series includes Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss, who took over the role of Dale Gribble from the late Johnny Hardwick. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Hulu's King of the Hill is executive produced by Judge and Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. In addition, 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis serve as executive producers.

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