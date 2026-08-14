Posted in: D23, Disney+, Kingdom Hearts, TV | Tagged: Kingdom Hearts: The Series

Kingdom Hearts: The Series: D23 Shocks Fans with Disney+ Series Reveal

Kingdom Hearts fans got the shocker of a lifetime during D23's big presentation, with Kingdom Hearts: The Series coming to Disney+.

Article Summary Disney+ revealed Kingdom Hearts: The Series at D23 2026, confirming a new animated project with Square Enix.

Kingdom Hearts: The Series will feature a brand-new story that expands the universe while honoring fan-favorite characters.

Disney says Tetsuya Nomura and Square Enix are helping shape a Kingdom Hearts series that feels true to the games.

No trailer, cast, animation studio, episode count, or release date was announced yet for Kingdom Hearts: The Series.

Disney and Disney+ made a shocking announcement for Kingdom Hearts fans during D23 2026, as Kingdom Hearts: The Series will be coming to the streaming platform. During the big Entertainment Showcase at the Anaheim Convention Center, the team posted the image below, indicating that this new original animated series would be "coming soon" and noting that they would be working with video game publisher Square Enix to produce it. That said, they did not indicate which company was animating it, who the voice actors were, any hints of the story, or how many episodes it would get.

The biggest factor on many fans' minds is whether they're using the series to tell the original video game storyline more clearly, or telling an original story that doesn't match the series at all. The games have one of the most convoluted and overcomplicated stories in video game history, as gamer and content creator Barry Kramer famously showed in his now-iconic YouTube video, "A Good Enough Summary of Kingdom Hearts." This has the potential of being an amazing vehicle to take all of THAT and make it easier for fans to enjoy. But honestly, if they decided to tell a new, original, captivating story in the same universe, it wouldn't shock us; if anything, to not upset fans who love the original works. We have more info below from the announcement, as we now sit back and wait for the first trailer to drop.

The Darkness Comes To Disney+ in Kingdom Hearts: The Series

Developed in partnership with video game creator Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at Square Enix, the series reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that expands the Kingdom Hearts universe while celebrating the characters who have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

"Kingdom Hearts has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. "There's something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably Kingdom Hearts, while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love."

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