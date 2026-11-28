Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, macy's thanksgiving day parade

KPop Demon Hunters' Ejae Lights Up Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

KPop Demon Hunters' Ejae lit up the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with her performance of "Christmas in New York." Here's a look...

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters singer Ejae performed “Christmas in New York” at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ejae’s parade spotlight follows Huntr/X’s crowd-crushing 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance of “Golden.”

KPop Demon Hunters fans also got another Macy’s parade look at Derpy Tiger and Sussie during the NYC route.

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters kept its Macy’s parade streak going with Ejae, Huntr/X, and fan-favorite balloon cameos.

Before the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wrapped up its postponed run on Saturday, KPop Demon Hunters fans and fans of the award-winning singer/songwriter were treated to a huge treat. Ejae, who joined Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X in Netflix's global phenomenon, was on hand to perform the track, "Christmas in New York." And don't forget that two other familiar faces took part in today's milestone parade.

Here's a look at Ejae performing, followed by a look back to last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT AGAIN! AMAZING PERFORMANCE BY EJAE OF CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK! FOR THE FANS!!!! 🎄✨💜 #kpopdemonhunters #huntrix #rumi #ejae #christmasinnewyork https://t.co/sJ3Agd2dR3 — RomanReignsOTC_fanpage (@iamthegodness1) November 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

#EJAE performing "Christmas in New York" at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. https://t.co/RT4ux9vPc8 — EJAE Updates (@EjaeUpdates) November 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

KPop Demon Hunters: Huntr/X's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

After getting a preview of what's to come earlier during the iconic holiday tradition, the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade served up precisely what Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters fans had been waiting for. That's right, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X, unleashed a crowd-crushing performance of "Golden" in what's been the most impressive performance during a parade filled with remarkable performances.

Here's a rundown of how things went during today's iconic holiday tradition:

HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) performs 'Golden' at the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in NY.

pic.twitter.com/Qt7f1GKiDw — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Earlier, two familiar faces appeared during the parade. That's right, we got a look at the Derpy Tiger (full-size) and Sussie (balloonicle) balloons as they made their way through the streets of NYC. We've got a video of their appearances waiting for you below, along with the following images:

Here's a look at a video clip of Derpy Tiger and Sussie making their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut from this morning:

DERPY AND SUSSIE ARE UP UP UP AT THE PARADE pic.twitter.com/hoFhCjgRYi — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the KPop Demon Hunters balloon being inflated and officially revealed, followed by a look at some other familiar faces we're going to see along the parade route:

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