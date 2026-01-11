Posted in: CBS, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: golden globes, kpop demon hunters

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE Offers "Golden" Golden Globes Speech (VIDEO)

Check out EJAE accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami's "Golden."

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami's (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) "Golden" run continued on Sunday night, with the song locking down the award for Best Original Song during the 2026 Golden Globes. Accepting the award with co-songwriters Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee-joon, EJAE shared tearfully, "When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected, and disappointed that my voice isn't good enough." She continued, "I'm so part of a song that is helping other girls, other queens and everyone all get through their hardship to accept themselves."

EJAE would dedicate the award "to people who have their doors closed at them, and that, I can confidently say 'rejection is redirection,' and so never give up." Quoting the lyrics of the award-winning song, she ended by adding, "It's never too late to shine like you were born to be." The songs "Dream as One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash, "I Lied to You" from Sinners, "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good, and "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams.

🎵 Singing their praises because song Golden in KPop Demon Hunters just won Best Song Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/zGnS2str2h — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this month, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami joined late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for a performance of "Golden (Glowin' Version)" which we have waiting for you below. In addition, we've included a look back at some of their more recent media appearances – enjoy!

New Year's Rockin' Eve: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami Usher in 2026

During ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami helped usher in the new year in a very big way. Here's a look at the official images and more that were released from their performance:

Snoop Dogg Halftime Show Images: KPOP Demon Hunters' Huntr/X

Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday brought a whole lot for fans of KPOP Demon Hunters to get excited about. EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami made their presence known during Snoop Dogg's Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party. Streaming live globally on Netflix from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Thursday, the big event also featured Country singer Lainey Wilson, as well as the father-son duo, Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli. Along with a killer take on "The Twelve Days of Christmas," the trio joined Snoop, Wilson, and the Bocellis for some "White Christmas" love. Now, we're getting a look at the official images from the event, as well as portrait gallery images of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami – here's a look:

Here's a look back at some of the highlights from the halftime festivities from Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday:

KPop Demon Hunters: Huntr/X at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters had a huge impact in last month's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But as impressive as Derpy Tiger and Sussie were (more on that below), it was all about Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, and their parade-owning performance of "Golden." Now, let's take a look at the official images of the trio that were released, along with the content that was shared on the official social media accounts. Also, Ami shared a heartfelt post shortly after their performance, expressing her joy at the opportunity and how much Ejae and Nuna mean to her: "I will bite anyone that tries them, I do not play about these two."

Here's a look at the performance from Thanksgiving Day that was released by Netflix and "KPop's" social media accounts:

"I will post a legit thank you post later with cool pics. I am in shock and in awe of what we just did. I need some time to gather my thoughts. But here's what I will say," Ami shared to kick off the caption to her Instagram post. "I am incredibly grateful for @ejae_k and @audreynuna — I'm so honored to be in their orbit. These two women have worked tirelessly on their craft, their dedication to their art is so evidently clear. Theyve had their butts kicked by this industry but KEPT ON. They're just so cool, sooooo talented and got hearts of GOLD. Ejae and Audrey, I love you both so much. Thank you for embracing my chaos and high energy. Thank you for grounding me. Thank you for allowing me to lean on you . Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ I will bite anyone that tries them, I do not play about these two. Okay byeeeeeew'"

Earlier, two familiar faces made an appearance during the parade. That's right, we got a look at the Derpy Tiger (full-size) and Sussie (balloonicle) balloons as they made their way through the streets of NYC. We've got a video of their appearances waiting for you below, along with the following images:

Here's a look at a video clip of Derpy Tiger and Sussie making their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month:

DERPY AND SUSSIE ARE UP UP UP AT THE PARADE pic.twitter.com/hoFhCjgRYi — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!