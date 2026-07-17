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KPOP Demon Hunters, Gorilla Grodd & God of War: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: God of War, SNL, New York Mets & KPOP Demon Hunters, Rick and Morty, Ted Lasso, Gorilla Grodd/DCU, and more!

Article Summary KPOP Demon Hunters leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with the New York Mets’ August 15 theme night crossover event.

God of War headlines TV updates as production reportedly pauses after a stunt injury involving actor Hurst.

SNL, Rick and Morty, Ted Lasso, Lioness, and Power: Origins keep the streaming and TV news cycle buzzing.

DCU chatter heats up with Gorilla Grodd news, while WWE, AEW, TNA, and more round out the daily lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE/AEW/TNA, God of War, SNL & Chloe Fineman, New York Mets & KPOP Demon Hunters, Rick and Morty, Power: Origins, Ted Lasso, Lioness, The Hawk, President Curtis, My Little Pony, Gorilla Grodd/DCU, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 17th, 2026:

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: A Night Of Interesting Matches!

AEW Dynamite Review: Omega Celebrates, Knight Strikes in Boston

God of War Production Paused? Hurst Reportedly Injured During Stunt

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Announces She's Leaving in Heartfelt Post

New York Mets x KPOP Demon Hunters Theme Night Set for August 15th

Rick and Morty S09E09 "Salute Your Morts": Rick's Spoiled Brat Problem

Power: Origins Official Teaser Previews Ghost & Tommy's Rise to Power

Worlds Collide: Why WWE is NOT Pathetic for Counterprogramming AEW

Ted Lasso: Waddingham & Temple Hype Season 4 in Apple TV/MLS Promo

Lioness: Zoe Saldaña & Nicole Kidman-Starrer Gets Season 3 Trailer

The Hawk: Will Ferrell Open to Sandler/"Happy Gilmore" Golf Crossover

President Curtis: Being a Cool Guy Is Kind of His Thing (New Trailer)

My Little Pony: Are Fans Getting a New Series in 2027?

James Gunn Confirms Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd in New DCU Series

Always Sunny S18, Yellowjackets, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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