Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, Rei Ami, Who's In The Band?

KPop Demon Hunters' Rei Ami Hosting ABC's New Music Competition Show

Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, will host ABC's new musical competition series, set for Summer 2027.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami, the voice of Zoey, will host ABC’s new music competition series Who’s in the Band?

The Summer 2027 series will stream on ABC and Hulu in the U.S., with Disney+ carrying the competition internationally.

Simon Cowell, Elisabeth Murdoch, Richard Bacon, and Savan Kotecha executive produce the new band-building format.

KPop Demon Hunters breakout Rei Ami adds a major hosting gig as the film’s stars keep expanding into new projects.

KPop Demon Hunters star Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey in the breakout film, will host the new musical competition show Who's in the Band?. Elisabeth Murdoch, Richard Bacon, Simon Cowell, and Savan Kotecha serve as executive producers, with Matt Banks and Ashley Edens serving as showrunners and executive producers. The show will air on ABC and Hulu here in the States and on Disney+ internationally. Ami, who has her own music set to release next year, hosted the show's pilot presentation last year. The show is set to air next summer.

KPop Demon Hunters Stars Are Starting To Branch Out

In the show, five contestants sing the same song at once, each inside a brightly colored soundproof tube, while judges at their own mixing desks isolate vocals and eliminate hopefuls in real time. The series gives audiences an inside look at how top music industry professionals put together pop groups today, culminating in a live finale where one girl band and one boy band face a live vote. The winners will record an album, executive-produced by award-winning songwriter and producer Savan Kotecha (Ariana Grande, One Direction). The series is produced by Richard Bacon's Yes Yes Media, which is backed by SISTER Group, in co-production with Syco Entertainment, Kotecha and Publicis Media Content Innovation, in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative.

Getting Ami from KPop Demon Hunters is a huge win for a show like this, as the stars of that project are starting to pop up elsewhere regularly. There is no way they don't have to sing "Golden" in the first episode, right? That has to be, if not the show's opener, then the closer for that debut episode; there is no way they will be able to resist doing that. Networks are not capable of showing that kind of restraint.

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