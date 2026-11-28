Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, macy's thanksgiving day parade

KPop Demon Hunters Returns for 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters' Derpy Tiger and Sussie returned to help celebrate the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday.

Article Summary Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters brought Derpy Tiger and Sussie back for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Derpy Tiger and Sussie returned after last year’s parade debut with Huntr/X singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

Macy’s Balloonfest previewed new balloons including Bluey, Hello Kitty Big Apple, Joe Cool and Woodstock, and Mickey.

The 2026 parade broadcast was produced by Universal Television and Done + Dusted, with Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly.

Did you really think that Derpy Tiger and Sussie were going to miss out on the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? After debuting last year, alongside Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X from Netflix's hit KPop Demon Hunters, the duo returned for the iconic holiday tradition's milestone event. You can check out the livestream above, and here are some screencaps of Derpy Tiger and Sussie in action.

Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons: Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.











Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut: Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's













Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

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