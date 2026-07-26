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KPop Demon Hunters Star REI AMI Kicks Off Shark Week 2026 (PREVIEW)

Actor/comedian Ken Jeong and KPop Demon Hunters' REI AMI kick off Shark Week 2026 with K-Pop Shark Heroes. Here's a preview...

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Article Summary

  • Shark Week 2026 kicks off with K-Pop Shark Heroes, as Ken Jeong and REI AMI spotlight shark conservation.
  • Discovery’s Night 1 lineup starts at 8 PM ET/PT, blending pop culture energy with Shark Week adventure.
  • Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach follows experts probing great white breaching behavior now seen off California.
  • Invasion of the Mega Sharks tracks “Big Rose” near Nova Scotia, chasing one of the Atlantic’s biggest great whites.

Discovery's Shark Week 2026 kicks off its week-long celebration tonight, with actor/comedian Ken Jeong and Grammy-nominated artist REI AMI (Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters) teaming up in the boundary-pushing K-Pop Shark Heroes, using the power of K-Pop to transform the perception of sharks in East Asia and across the globe. And that's just the start, folks! Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach returns with mega shark action as scientists investigate whether legendary breaching great whites have entered American waters, delivering an untamed predator spectacle. Meanwhile, Invasion of the Mega Sharks spotlights a team as they track down a great white believed to be one of the largest predators roaming the North Atlantic. Here's a preview of what's going down tonight:

KPop Demon Hunters Star REI AMI Kicks Off Shark Week 2026 (PREVIEW)
Image: Discovery

Shark Week 2026 Night #1 Preview

"K-Pop Shark Heroes" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins forces with Grammy-nominated singer and lifetime shark lover REI AMI on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP.

 "Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Across the U.S. coastline, a new phenomenon is emerging as great white sharks are captured on film breaching in California like never before. Filmmaker Jeff Kurr, marine biologist Alison Towner, and cinematographer Andy Casagrande set out to capture this unprecedented behavior and uncover the secrets behind the Great American Breach.

 "Invasion of the Mega Sharks" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Shark researcher Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, joined by Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder, leads a team on a high-risk mission to track down "Big Rose," a record-breaking great white believed to be one of largest predators in the North Atlantic. Using innovative tagging technology and daring field operations, they venture to a newly discovered shark hotspot off Nova Scotia aiming to transform our understanding of these ocean giants.

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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