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KPop Demon Hunters Star REI AMI Kicks Off Shark Week 2026 (PREVIEW)

Actor/comedian Ken Jeong and KPop Demon Hunters' REI AMI kick off Shark Week 2026 with K-Pop Shark Heroes. Here's a preview...

Article Summary Shark Week 2026 kicks off with K-Pop Shark Heroes, as Ken Jeong and REI AMI spotlight shark conservation.

Discovery’s Night 1 lineup starts at 8 PM ET/PT, blending pop culture energy with Shark Week adventure.

Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach follows experts probing great white breaching behavior now seen off California.

Invasion of the Mega Sharks tracks “Big Rose” near Nova Scotia, chasing one of the Atlantic’s biggest great whites.

Discovery's Shark Week 2026 kicks off its week-long celebration tonight, with actor/comedian Ken Jeong and Grammy-nominated artist REI AMI (Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters) teaming up in the boundary-pushing K-Pop Shark Heroes, using the power of K-Pop to transform the perception of sharks in East Asia and across the globe. And that's just the start, folks! Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach returns with mega shark action as scientists investigate whether legendary breaching great whites have entered American waters, delivering an untamed predator spectacle. Meanwhile, Invasion of the Mega Sharks spotlights a team as they track down a great white believed to be one of the largest predators roaming the North Atlantic. Here's a preview of what's going down tonight:

Shark Week 2026 Night #1 Preview

"K-Pop Shark Heroes" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins forces with Grammy-nominated singer and lifetime shark lover REI AMI on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP.

These sharks are EATING IT! Ken Jeong and REI AMI watch on as the sharks go into a feeding frenzy! Don't miss K-Pop Shark Heroes TOMORROW when #SharkWeek returns at 8P on Discovery! pic.twitter.com/O1NcoJ3kI9 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 25, 2026

We're sending a K-Pop superstar on her first ever scuba-diving experience!? With SHARKS!? Don't miss Rei Ami during K-Pop Shark Heroes when #SharkWeek starts Sunday at 8P on Discovery! pic.twitter.com/exk6YZfRKL — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 25, 2026

Ken Jeong just released a SHARK BAIT BOMB?! 😱 Don't miss K-Pop Shark Heroes when #SharkWeek returns Sunday at 8P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/zwh4L6kHTm — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2026

REI AMI: Shark Week's number one fan 😍 Don't miss K-Pop Shark Heroes when #SharkWeek returns Sunday at 8P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/luT6x84iGm — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 24, 2026

Shark-themed Karaoke? REI AMI will be there! 🎤🦈 Catch REI AMI in K-Pop Shark Heroes when #SharkWeek returns TOMORROW at 8P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/xVDvJkfGAh — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 26, 2026

"Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Across the U.S. coastline, a new phenomenon is emerging as great white sharks are captured on film breaching in California like never before. Filmmaker Jeff Kurr, marine biologist Alison Towner, and cinematographer Andy Casagrande set out to capture this unprecedented behavior and uncover the secrets behind the Great American Breach.

Not all stars are found on red carpets ✨ Some launch themselves out of the ocean 🦈 See it all on Air Jaws: Red, White & Breach when #SharkWeek returns TOMORROW at 8P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/PLNxeblbD3 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 25, 2026

Great whites BREACHING in America!? 😱 Jeff Kurr reminisces on his first breaching memories. Don't miss Air Jaws: Red, White & Breach when #SharkWeek returns this Sunday at 8P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/V8lmd2gLAO — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2026

"Invasion of the Mega Sharks" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Shark researcher Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, joined by Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder, leads a team on a high-risk mission to track down "Big Rose," a record-breaking great white believed to be one of largest predators in the North Atlantic. Using innovative tagging technology and daring field operations, they venture to a newly discovered shark hotspot off Nova Scotia aiming to transform our understanding of these ocean giants.

Tagging great white sharks just got way more sophisticated! 🦈 In the past, scientists would have to capture, hook, or handle a shark in order to tag it. In an effort to leave this practice behind, Dr. Neil Hammershlag created an air powered veterinary rifle, a tagging gun,… pic.twitter.com/1P5GYn7JCY — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 21, 2026

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