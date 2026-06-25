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Krypto Animated Series on Its Way From WB Animation & DC Studios

During their Annecy session, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation announced that a still-untitled Krypto animated series was on the way.

Article Summary WB Animation and DC Studios announced a new Krypto animated series during their Annecy animation showcase.

The untitled Krypto series comes from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt and is aimed at younger viewers.

Krypto will star in adventures set outside Superman and Supergirl’s orbit, following his own chaotic path.

The series pairs Krypto with misfit criminal wannabes, with his lovable mayhem slowly redeeming the group.

This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival is definitely not disappointing animation fans, and DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation kept the ball rolling on Thursday during their joint presentation, "World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase." With Peter Safran (Co‑Chairman and Co‑CEO, DC Studios), Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna‑Barbera Studios Europe), and a number of Warner Bros. Animation's artists on hand, attendees were treated to updates on a number of projects, like Mister Miracle, Creature Commandos, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and many more. There were also some big announcements, including an animated adaptation of the award-winning, bestselling DC comic book series Absolute Batman, written by Scott Snyder with art by Nick Dragotta. In addition, we learned that the Joker would be getting his very own "John Wick"-sounding adult animated series (just substitute dog for Batman) with Joker: Laugh Riot. And then there's Superman and Supergirl's canine best bud, Krypto…

Stemming from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt, the upcoming untitled Krypto series is aimed at younger viewers and spotlights the super canine's adventures when Superman and Supergirl aren't around. Here's a look at the official overview: "When he's not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he's a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them! As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto's pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not."

Warner Bros. Animation is one of the industry's leading animation producers, developing and producing projects for multiple platforms, both domestically and internationally. WBA's current slate includes Bat-Fam, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, Creature Commandos, DC Super Powers, Get Jiro!, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Krypto Saves the Day, Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, My Adventures with Superman, Starfire!, Teen Titans Go!, and many others.

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