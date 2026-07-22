Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Laird

Laird: Kenneth Branagh Set to Star, EP New Paramount+ Drama Series

Paramount+ and award-winning actor, writer, and director Kenneth Branagh (Mayday, Oppenheimer) are teaming up for the new drama series Laird.

Article Summary Paramount+ has greenlit Laird, a new modern Scottish Highlands drama starring Kenneth Branagh as Castle Drummoch's laird.

Laird follows a proud Scot battling a shadowy American billionaire to save his ancestral lands from ruthless takeover.

The family saga blends feuds, buried secrets, and star-crossed romance as Branagh's laird fights for legacy and home.

Created by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Georgia Lee, Laird has Joe Wright set to direct the pilot.

Paramount+ and Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, and director Kenneth Branagh (Mayday, Oppenheimer) are teaming up for the new drama series Laird – with the news of the official series green light being announced on Wednesday. Set in the modern Scottish Highlands, Laird is an epic family saga in which a proud Scot defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens. Amidst family feuds, buried secrets, and star-crossed romances, the Laird of Castle Drummoch (Branagh) remains determined to protect his ancestral lands from oligarchical land grabbing.

Created by Jez Butterworth (MobLand, The Agency), John-Henry Butterworth (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Agency), and Georgia Lee (The 100, Partner Track), Laird is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Branagh will executive produce alongside David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, Joe Wright, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Charles Finch, and Keith Cox. Two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour, Cyrano) is attached to direct the pilot.

"At its heart, Laird is about one man standing his ground against unchecked wealth and power," shared Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. "There's something universally resonant about watching someone fight to protect what matters most, and with Kenneth Branagh leading the series, and an equally remarkable creative team, we can't wait for audiences to root for the Laird of Castle Drummoch." Matt Thunell, President, Paramount Television Studios, added, "Jez, John-Henry, and Georgia have imagined a gripping drama that explores how far one family will go to protect their land and legacy. With Kenneth Branagh starring and Joe Wright directing, this is a singular creative team, and we are thrilled to once again partner with 101 Studios to bring this series to Paramount+." David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, noted, "Working with Jez and John Henry has been such an incredible experience these last few years. I couldn't be more thrilled to take another epic journey with them."

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