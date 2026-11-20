Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns: Aaron Pierre Had "Beautiful Relationship" with Gunn & Safran

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre on his time working with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran, and possibly being edited out of Man of Tomorrow.

Article Summary Lanterns star Aaron Pierre says he built a beautiful relationship with James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios.

After Gunn and Safran’s DC exit, Pierre says he is eager to see what comes next for Lanterns and the wider DCU.

Pierre says working on Lanterns and Man of Tomorrow was rewarding, even as Skydance reshapes DC’s creative future.

On rumors John Stewart could be cut from Man of Tomorrow, Lanterns star Aaron Pierre says he’s at peace either way.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran out at DC Studios, and Marvel Studios vet Jeremy Latcham taking over in a diminished role that now answers to Skydance's film heads rather than the company's CEOs, there are a number of questions about DCU projects that are still in play. For example, will we get another season of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre-starring Lanterns? Checking in with the IndieWire: Screen Talk podcast, Pierre shared his thoughts on Gunn and Safran's departure, what it was like working with them, and what the recent moves by Skydance could mean for his role in 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

"I haven't had very much time at all to process the enormity of that news. But what I can say is that my relationship with James and my relationship with Peter is a beautiful relationship," the Lanterns star shared. "I've really loved every moment, collaborating with them and working with them and getting to know them. And I'm excited to, beyond this point, in a different context, collaborate with them again. And I'm also excited to see what happens next for DC." As for the possibility that John Stewart could end up being edited down or completely out of Man of Tomorrow, Pierre is taking a more big-picture approach to the possibility.

"I think for me, we did the film, and we really loved every moment of doing the film. And what happens beyond this point is not my decision. So I'm very at peace," Pierre explained. "I'm very at peace, and what will be will be," he added. "But what I do know is that those friendships will last beyond this point. And also those artistic, creative, working collaboration relationships will live beyond this point as well. And as I say, I'm excited to see where DC goes from here."

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