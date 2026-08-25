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Lanterns, Black Mirror, Sheriff Country & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: CIA/FBI, AHS 13, VisionQuest, Sheriff Country, TWD: Dead City, Black Mirror, The Gentlemen, Lanterns & more!
Article Summary
- Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh insight on Sinestro’s role in Hal Jordan’s HBO series arc.
- Black Mirror Season 8 begins production as The Gentlemen unveils a Season 2 trailer and Season 3 plans.
- Sheriff Country, TWD: Dead City, CIA/FBI, and VisionQuest headline a packed roundup of TV updates and previews.
- More TV standouts include AHS 13, One Piece, Strange New Worlds, Harry Potter, and Always Sunny coverage.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift, Paramount/Warner Bros, CIA/FBI, Always Sunny, AHS 13, VisionQuest, One Piece, Sheriff Country, Harry Potter, TWD: Dead City, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Black Mirror, The Gentlemen, Lanterns, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 25th, 2026:
Taylor Swift Performs Surprise Medley During Grammy Museum Interview
The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E08: "And the Last Resort"
DC Studios Projects NOT on Hold Over Paramount/Warner Bros Deal: Gunn
CIA Season 2, FBI Season 9 Set for Premiere Crossovers in October
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E03 Preview: The Gang Gets Smart?
American Horror Story: 13 Eps. 1-3 Overviews Offer Some New Insights
VisionQuest: Matalas & Bettany on Vision Learning to Be Human & More
One Piece S03 "The Battle of Alabasta": Get to Know Awdo Awdo/Mr. 1
Sheriff Country S02E01 "Cyclone" Overview: Ben McKenzie Joins Cast
Abbott Elementary Team Talk Taking "Big Swing" with Phillies Episode
Paramount Skydance Goes Shaggy Defense About Leaks: It Wasn't Me
WWE Raw Preview: Don't Miss a Special Early Airtime Today on Netflix
Harry Potter: Nicholas Hoult Out, Kit Harington In as Prof. Lockhart
Brothers: Apple TV Previews McConaughey & Harrelson Comedy Series
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan on Negan/Renata, Protecting Maggie
AEW Grand Slam: France Announced, Sparking International Incident
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E06: "Off Hour" Images Released
Black Mirror Returns: Netflix Announces Season 8 Production Underway
The Gentlemen Season 2 Trailer; Guy Ritchie Returning for Season 3
Lanterns: Mundy & Lindelof on Sinestro Being a Factor in Hal's Story
HBO Lanterns On DC Comics Green Lantern/Justice League Variant Covers
Paramount Skydance "Playing Games": CA AG Bonta Calls Off Monday Talks
Lanterns, The Walking Dead: Dead City & One Piece: BCTV Daily Dispatch
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