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Lanterns, Criminal, CIA/FBI Crossover & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Spider-Noir, Dexter: Resurrection, Sheriff Country, TWD: Dead City, CIA & FBI, Criminal, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with Kelly on “OutKast” nerves and James Gunn teasing answers on Earth’s rings.

TV highlights include Spider-Noir’s cancellation, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 updates, and Sheriff Country previews.

CIA and FBI debut new episode images, while The Walking Dead: Dead City drops a tense Maggie and Negan clip.

More standout picks include Robocop, The Secret of Secrets, Game of Thrones: The Mad King, and Criminal news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Robocop, Lanterns, Spider-Noir, Dexter: Resurrection, Sheriff Country, The Walking Dead: Dead City, CIA, FBI, Game of Thrones: The Mad King, Criminal Showrunner Ed Brubaker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 5th, 2026:

Stuart Creator on Bernadette's "Sliding Doors" Moment, Rauch/S02 Tease

Robocop Series Preserves Original Film's Satirical Side: Dan Stevens

Lanterns Writer Kelly "Super Nervous" Before S01E03: "OutKast" Aired

WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn Fallout and Cody Rhodes Speaks

Spider-Noir: Prime Video Cancels Nicolas Cage-Starrer After 1 Season

Dexter: Resurrection: Dan Stevens Plays "Nasty Character" in Season 2

Sheriff Country S02E01: "Cyclone" Images, S02E05 Overview Released

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E07 Clip Finds Maggie Defending Negan

New CIA S02E01: "The Deep" & FBI S09E01: "Rendition" Images Released

The Secret of Secrets: Netflix Offers First Look at Dan Brown Adapt

Lanterns: James Gunn on Earth's Multiple Rings: "All Will Be Answered"

Game of Thrones: The Mad King Heading to London, GRRM Announces

"Criminal" Showrunner Brubaker Faces Sexual, Racial Harassment Lawsuit

Star Trek 60: MeTV Celebrates Franchise with Shatner, Specials & More!

The X-Files, God of War/Bautista, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

X-Files Season Twelve in The Daily LITG, 4th September, 2026

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