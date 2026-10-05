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Lanterns, DC Studios/DC Comics & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Tracker, Marshals, Jensen Ackles/DCU, DC Studios/DC Comics, SNL, Scrubs, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns takes center stage with season finale previews, new S01E08 clues, and James Gunn’s final DCU teases.

Dig into Lanterns speculation on Guy Gardner, Yellow Lanterns, and what the finale could mean for the DCU.

Beyond Lanterns, get quick-hit updates on Tracker, Marshals, Animal Control, AEW Collision, SNL, and Scrubs.

Doctor Who leak fallout, Jensen Ackles DCU rumor shutdowns, and DC Studios/DC Comics buzz round out the dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Tracker, Marshals, Animal Control, AEW Collision, Jensen Ackles/DCU, DC Studios/DC Comics, SNL, Scrubs, The Celebrity Traitors, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 5th, 2026:

Lanterns Season Finale DCU Notes: Guy Gardner, Yellow Lanterns & More

Tracker Returns Tonight! Our Season 4 Ep. 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Lanterns Season Finale: Here's Our S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" Preview

Marshals Season 2 Debuts Tonight! S02E01: "All Hat No Cattle" Preview

Animal Control Season 5: Our S05E02: "Crows & Lizard Legs" Preview

AEW Collision Review: Kofi Debuts, Aminata Reigns, Moxley Chokes

Tracker & Marshals Reminder: Season Premieres Get Late Start Tonight

Avengers: Doomsday – New Poster Features The Latverian Witches

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): The Madison, South Park, & More

Lanterns: James Gunn Shares Some Final Thoughts Ahead of Season Finale

James Gunn Shuts Down Jensen Ackles/DCU Rumors: "Nice Guy," Not Cast

Could DC Studios End Up Overseeing DC Comics? Skydance Speculation

Lanterns Season Finale: New S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" Clues Released

Did SNL Cast, Host Dakota Johnson Know Last Night's Show Was Live?

Scrubs Stars Braff, Faison & Chalke on Being "Bosses" This Time Around

Celebrity Traitors Proves Richard E. Grant Is Actually The Worst Loki

Doctor Who Online Leaking "More Ferocious Than Ever," Hurt Run: RTD

Doctor Who/RTD, Lanterns, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Russell T Davies On Billie Piper's Doctor: Daily LITG 4th October 2026

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