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Lanterns, Doctor Who, Crystal Lake & Star Trek: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, The Pitt, TWD: Dead City, AHS 13, Star Trek, Dexter: Resurrection, Crystal Lake, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with DCU notes, Abin Sur and Guy Gardner updates, and “Lights Out” stakes.

The Pitt, Buffy, American Dad!, and The Walking Dead: Dead City headline a packed TV rundown with previews and finale fallout.

Star Trek gets William Shatner reflections, while Doctor Who casting buzz and AHS 13 updates keep genre fans locked in.

Dexter: Resurrection, Crystal Lake, Shōgun, and Scooby-Doo: Origins round out a fast-moving mix of trailers, news, and teasers.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, The Pitt, American Dad!, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Shōgun, AHS 13, Star Trek/William Shatner, Dexter: Resurrection, Crystal Lake, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Doctor Who & SNL UK, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 14th, 2026:

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" Preview

Lanterns S01E05/DCU Notes: More Kane/Gotham, Abin Sur, Guy Gardner

President Curtis S01E08: "Knox" Preview: O'Doyle's Got Some Issues

2026 MTV VMAs Spotlight Iconic Video Vanguard Performances TONIGHT!

The Pitt Filming "Probably the Most Intense Trauma Scene" Post-Emmys

American Dad! Celebrates 400th Episode Milestone TONIGHT: Our Preview

Lanterns Season 1 E05: "Lights Out" Preview: Time's Up for Hal & John

Buffy: Seth Green Wasn't In Talks for Hulu Series; Open to Oz Return

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Finale "Tenebrae": The Future Is Now

Shōgun Season 2 Filming Wraps: "Wait Until You See What's Coming"

American Horror Story: 13 Key Art Welcomes Paulson's Cordelia Goode

Star Trek: Shatner on "The Cage" Pilot Issues, Getting Second Chance

AEW Collision Review: Tribute Episode Honors The Butcher

Bobiverse Author & Narrator Discuss Book 6: "The Infinite Extent"

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Time Jump: Dexter's Feeling His Age

Check Out The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01 Early on YouTube

Crystal Lake: "Friday the 13th" Prequel Drops Official Trailer, Images

Scooby-Doo: Origins Wraps Production with New Look at Our Hero Pup

Clayface: New International Poster is Giving Reeded Glass

Doctor Who: SNL UK's George Fouracres Discusses Growing Casting Buzz

SNL UK Returns, AHS 13, High Potential & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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