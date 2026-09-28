Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns EP James Gunn's Finale Response Fuels Season 2 Hopes

While hyping this Sunday's episode of Lanterns, DC Studios' James Gunn fueled Season 2 hopes by making it clear that it was a SEASON finale.

With the final chapter set to hit this Sunday, a whole lot of folks have assumed that Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns would be getting a second season. But assumptions are dangerous things these days. We saw Marvel Studios pull the plug on the Emmy Award-nominated Wonder Man – and that was after giving it a Season 2 green light. So, nothing is official until it's really, really official. That said, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn definitely dropped a ten-ton hint that Season 2 is a reality (we already know that the writers' room has been mapping things out for a second season). After hyping up this Sunday's finale, Gunn was asked, "SEASON finale, correct?" To which Gunn replied, "Season finale, correct." If nothing else, Gunn is making sure no one is out there talking "series finale." Here's a look:

Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" – DCU Notes

Yup, Mogo's a Green Lantern Planet: Earlier this season, we learned that Hal's password to be able to access the power battery he had at his place in Coast City was "Mogo Doesn't Socialize," a direct reference to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' comic book creation, first appearing in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188. During tonight's episode, Retro Hal quizzes John about who attended his funeral, asking whether Mogo did as well. When John tries claiming that Mogo stood beside him at Hal's gravesite, Retro Hal calls shenanigans, revealing that Mogo is a planet. Oh, and we didn't want to forget that we also got a reference to Ch'p.

Hal Jordan's Father Didn't Die by Accident: In the comic book universe, Hal's father was an Air Force test pilot and an employee of Ferris Aircraft who died during a mission – a tragedy that Hal witnessed, and that would haunt him his entire life. Driven by never knowing if his father died, feeling fear, Hal dedicated his life to bravery and fearlessness in his father's name. During the HBO series, Retro Hal reveals to John that his father took his own life, suffering from the same growing pains that his father suffered from – and Hal is destined to confront: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." As Retro Hal explains to John, it wasn't that he was fearless; it was that he was broken.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!