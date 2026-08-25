Posted in: Green Lantern, HBO, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: green lantern, guy gardner, lanterns

Lanterns: Fillion Sees Guy Gardner As "Thread Being" in DCU "Quilt"

Lanterns star Nathan Fillion on making his way across the Green Lantern universe, from voicing Hal Jordan to being the DCU's Guy Gardner.

Article Summary Lanterns star Nathan Fillion calls Guy Gardner a “thread being,” helping stitch together James Gunn’s DCU.

Fillion says Guy Gardner brings consistency to the DCU as Lanterns expands the Green Lantern corner on HBO.

Before Lanterns, Nathan Fillion voiced Hal Jordan in Emerald Knights and now embraces Guy Gardner in live-action.

Fillion says playing Guy Gardner across Superman, Peacemaker, and Lanterns feels less like ownership than a lease.

There's something to be said about having characters that connect the tissue of your greater universe. For the longest time in the earlier phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that "anchor being" was Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. You can also make the same case for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for 20th Century's X-Men Cinematic Universe until the rights reverted to Marvel with Disney's purchase of Fox, which was the literal subject in 2025's Deadpool and Wolverine. Whether that exists in the DCU is up for debate since you had multiple figures who appeared across multiple films across regimes, like Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, or you can even make that case for Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg, Sr. The latest is Nathan Fillion, a frequent collaborator of James Gunn, who's played Green Lantern Guy Gardner since 2025's Superman, reprised his role for Peacemaker, and currently, in Lanterns. The Rookie star spoke with Entertainment Weekly about where he feels he fits into Gunn's DCU now that he's been cast in the latest project, Mister Miracle, on top of returning for Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Lanterns Star Nathan Fillion on Where He Sees Guy Gardner in the DCU

"I don't know if I'm an anchor being," Fillion said. "I do think I am a thread being. The quilt of the DC universe is being assembled before us. We're witnessing the pieces coming forth, and now we're starting to see threads between those pieces tying them together. Guy Gardner is enjoying being one of those characters that is the backdrop to this universe. It affords some consistency." The actor's been a better part of Gunn's career since his breakout horror black comedy Slither (2006) and followed him to his miniseries Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, PG Porn, Super (2010), and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

As part of Superman, Fillion's Guy brought the ring-generated cosmic powers of the Lantern Corps as leader of the Justice Gang as he, Hawkgirl (Isabella Merced), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) helped Superman (David Corenswet) stop Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) plans from abusing portal technology that threatens to swallow Metropolis with a cataclysmic seismic rift.

"The fact that people think to use him is fantastic," Fillion said. The actor already voiced Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler in Lanterns, in the 2011 animated feature Emerald Knights. "I remember, when I started out, thinking voiceovers would be a fantastic job," Fillion says. "When it finally happened, I was so very, very excited. Now I'm at a point where I'm one of those guys who can record from home, if need be. I got a little studio in the back with the right equipment," the actor added, grateful now to be synonymous with another Green Lantern, as Guy Gardner, across animated and live-action projects. "Anytime you get to spend time with a character, it fills out their history a little bit. I feel very fortunate. I don't wanna say I feel a sense of ownership because I did not invent the character, I did not write the character, I didn't design the costume. The hairpiece is fantastic. So many other people are responsible for this character. I feel like I'm leasing the character. For more on Fillion's journey as Guy, you can check out the entire interview. Lanterns, which also stars Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Poorna Jagannathan, airs Sundays on HBO.

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