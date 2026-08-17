Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Lanterns, Firefly, YFN Spider-Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, President Curtis, Firefly, Watchmen, TWD: Dead City, Spider-Man, The X-Files, and much more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with trailer clues, a premiere-night preview, and DCU mystery speculation.

Lanterns also sparks bigger DC debate, including why DC Studios should revisit Lindelof's Watchmen universe.

Beyond Lanterns, highlights include Firefly's animated update, TWD: Dead City, YFN Spider-Man, and Reacher.

More TV picks include President Curtis, Law & Order: SVU, Strange New Worlds, and X-Files pilot concerns.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, President Curtis, Firefly, Watchmen, TWD: Dead City, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Law & Order: SVU, Reacher, Taylor Sheridan, Boston Blue, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The X-Files, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 17th, 2026:

President Curtis Season 1 Ep. 4: "Purchase" Thoughts: Buyer Beware

Lanterns Season Trailer Offers New Clues to The DCU's Big Mystery

President Curtis S01E04 "Purchase" Preview: It's Always The Fine Print

Firefly Animated Series: Fillion Offers Update, Has Message for Fans

After Lanterns, DC Studios Should Revisit Lindelof's Watchmen Universe

Lanterns S01E01 Preview: HBO's Green Lantern Series Debuts Tonight

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Our Updated S03E04 "Found/Lost" Preview

Your Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration Viewing Guide

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E05: "And the Red Rock" Preview

AEW Collision Review: Vegas Heat and Continental Cup Drama

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Christos Gage Likes S02 Clip

Jalen Brunson on Law & Order: SVU Is "Definitely Happening": Hargitay

Lanterns: Garret Dillahunt on Joining The DCU, William Macon, & More

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Isn't Looking to Bring Jack to the Big Screen

Does The New York Post Know Who Taylor Sheridan Is? We Have Our Doubts

Boston Blue "Woke"? Blue Bloods Showrunner Pushes Back on Complaint

Animated Spider-Man Star Garver Finds Tom Holland Film Take "Desolate"

Strange New Worlds: Quinn Pays Respect to OG Scotty, James Doohan

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Pilot Wait Is Giving Us Bad "Buffy" Vibes

Lanterns: What Happened With That Pre-DC Studios Green Lantern Series?

YFN Spider-Man, Scrubs, Percy Jackson & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!