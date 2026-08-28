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Lanterns, Get Jiro, Dungeon Crawler Carl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, Lanterns, Law & Order: SVU, Get Jiro, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Doctor Who, and much more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh DCU reveals, Episode 3 images, and a Guy Gardner sneak peek.

Get Jiro, Sex Criminals, and Dungeon Crawler Carl headline a packed TV roundup spanning adaptations, trailers, and events.

Law & Order: SVU, Doctor Who, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and Scooby-Doo: Origins add major franchise updates.

From Dead City and Top Boy to Peter Cullen tributes and AEW Dynamite, the latest TV news runs wide and fast.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, Sex Criminals, Lanterns, Eternally Yours, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Law & Order: SVU, Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Get Jiro, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Peter Cullen, Doctor Who, The Celebrity Traitors, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 28th, 2026:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan on "Hallmark" Ep, Batting Average

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Offers New BTS Looks at Series Production

Lanterns Star on Learning Character Had DCU Batman/Gotham Connection

Eternally Yours: CBS Previews "Ghosts" Showrunners' New Vampire Comedy

Crouch End: Stephen King Short Story Set for Prime Video Series Adapt

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Andre "3000" Benjamin & Cathy Moriarty Join Cast

Law & Order: SVU S28: J. Smith-Cameron Set for Key Recurring Role

Outlander: Blood of my Blood: STARZ Releases Official Season 2 Trailer

Get Jiro: Adult Swim Serves Up Trailer for Bourdain-Rose Series Adapt

Dungeon Crawler Carl Author Dinniman Moderating NYCC Pro Panel

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3 Images: John's Backstory Comes to Light

Top Boy: Barry Keoghan, Jasmine Jobson Lead 2 Netflix Spinoff Series

AEW Dynamite Review: All In Heats Up in Glasgow Ahead of PPV

Netflix Set to Adapt Roald Dahl Adult Stories: Coughlan, Scott & More

Transformers Icon, Voice Actor Peter Cullen Passes Away at Age 85

Doctor Who: BBC Keeps Mum, Netflix Plays It Safe at Edinburgh TV Fest

Lanterns Sneak Peek: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Pays John a Visit

The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 Teaser Offers A Moment of Silence

Ann Droid: Diane Morgan & Sue Johnston-Starrer Returning for Series 2

NCIS/NCIS: Origins, Alien: Earth, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tony's Return To NCIS in The Daily LITG 27th August 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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