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Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Best Medicine, 24 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, 60 Minutes, Best Medicine, Elsbeth, Grant Morrison, 24, Reacher, The Dark Tower, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with S01E06 DCU notes, Guy Gardner teases, Sinestro questions, and preview buzz.

Grant Morrison weighs in on Lanterns, praising the series’ direction as anticipation builds for Season 1 Episode 6.

Beyond Lanterns, the lineup spans 24, Reacher, The Dark Tower, Doctor Who, Elsbeth, Best Medicine, and more.

Also on deck: 60 Minutes and Patrick Clancy, AEW Collision, Transformers reflections, and a Babylon 5 update.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, President Curtis, 60 Minutes: Patrick Clancy, AEW Collision, Best Medicine, Transformers, Elsbeth, Grant Morrison, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Babylon 5, 24, Reacher, The Dark Tower, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 21st, 2026:

Lanterns S01E06 DCU Notes: Guy Gardner/Gotham, Sinestro MIA & More

Can President Curtis Save Christmas? Our S01E09: "Synths" Preview

60 Minutes: Patrick Clancy Interview Moments, Transcript Released

AEW Collision Review: Factions Collide Before All Out

Lanterns Continues Tonight: Our Season 1 Ep. 6: "Bad Optics" Preview

Best Medicine Season 2 Early Look Tonight: Here's Our S02E01 Preview

Transformers: Welker Reflects on Cullen and Optimus-Megatron Rivalry

60 Minutes Preview: Patrick Clancy & His Wife Have Their Say Tonight

Elsbeth: Here's a Look at Who's On Tap to Guest Star During Season 4

Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk vs Hulk, Being a Part of the MCU & More

Lanterns "Has Picked Up Nicely," "Approach Has Worked": Grant Morrison

Stuart Fails: Bialik on Going from Psychiatrist to Superhero Wife

JMS, Bruce Boxleitner Have Something Cool Coming for Babylon 5 Fans

24 Showrunner/EP Updates Kiefer Sutherland-Starring Series Revival

Reacher Season 5 Could Be "Heaviest" & "Hardest" Season Yet: Baruchel

The Dark Tower Development "Epic": Mike Flanagan Offers Adapt Update

Doctor Who Tender Invite: Now, Things Get REALLY Interesting

SNL UK, American Horror Story: 13 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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