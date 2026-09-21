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Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Best Medicine, 24 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, 60 Minutes, Best Medicine, Elsbeth, Grant Morrison, 24, Reacher, The Dark Tower, Doctor Who & more!
Article Summary
- Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with S01E06 DCU notes, Guy Gardner teases, Sinestro questions, and preview buzz.
- Grant Morrison weighs in on Lanterns, praising the series’ direction as anticipation builds for Season 1 Episode 6.
- Beyond Lanterns, the lineup spans 24, Reacher, The Dark Tower, Doctor Who, Elsbeth, Best Medicine, and more.
- Also on deck: 60 Minutes and Patrick Clancy, AEW Collision, Transformers reflections, and a Babylon 5 update.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, President Curtis, 60 Minutes: Patrick Clancy, AEW Collision, Best Medicine, Transformers, Elsbeth, Grant Morrison, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Babylon 5, 24, Reacher, The Dark Tower, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 21st, 2026:
Lanterns S01E06 DCU Notes: Guy Gardner/Gotham, Sinestro MIA & More
Can President Curtis Save Christmas? Our S01E09: "Synths" Preview
60 Minutes: Patrick Clancy Interview Moments, Transcript Released
AEW Collision Review: Factions Collide Before All Out
Lanterns Continues Tonight: Our Season 1 Ep. 6: "Bad Optics" Preview
Best Medicine Season 2 Early Look Tonight: Here's Our S02E01 Preview
Transformers: Welker Reflects on Cullen and Optimus-Megatron Rivalry
60 Minutes Preview: Patrick Clancy & His Wife Have Their Say Tonight
Elsbeth: Here's a Look at Who's On Tap to Guest Star During Season 4
Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk vs Hulk, Being a Part of the MCU & More
Lanterns "Has Picked Up Nicely," "Approach Has Worked": Grant Morrison
Stuart Fails: Bialik on Going from Psychiatrist to Superhero Wife
JMS, Bruce Boxleitner Have Something Cool Coming for Babylon 5 Fans
24 Showrunner/EP Updates Kiefer Sutherland-Starring Series Revival
Reacher Season 5 Could Be "Heaviest" & "Hardest" Season Yet: Baruchel
The Dark Tower Development "Epic": Mike Flanagan Offers Adapt Update
Doctor Who Tender Invite: Now, Things Get REALLY Interesting
SNL UK, American Horror Story: 13 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!