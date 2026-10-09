Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: grant morrison, lanterns

Lanterns: Grant Morrison Explains Their Issue with The Season Finale

Writer and comics great Grant Morrison shared their thoughts on the season finale of HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns.

Article Summary Grant Morrison says Lanterns worked largely because Aaron Pierre and especially Kyle Chandler sold the series with real chemistry.

Morrison reveals they dozed through two pre-finale episodes, but stresses Lanterns stayed compelling thanks to its strong leads.

The big Lanterns finale flaw for Morrison: Kerry Kane kills Hal Jordan, yet the story barely confronts the act or its fallout.

Morrison argues Lanterns undermined the Green Lantern Corps by letting John Stewart spare both Kerry Kane and a Manhunter.

We've been following what writer and comics great Grant Morrison has had to share about Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, and now we're getting the final installment, with Morrison sharing their thoughts on the season wrap-up. In the latest edition of their Substack Xanaduum ("10/10 HELL BENT FOR LEATHER"), Morrison shared that they fell asleep during the two episodes before the season finale, "not because they were boring but because watching telly feels like a much-appreciated moment of relaxation and drift." From there, Morrison summarized why Lanterns worked as a series, noting that "it's mostly down to the two leads, particularly Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan." Morrison continued, "They have a great supporting cast which helps, but it's the two principals and their chemistry and charisma that sells the whole thing – so maybe those 'True Detective' comparisons had some basis after all!" That said, there was a major aspect of the season finale that hurt the season finale for them, "although it was all neatly put together."

"I found it hard to accept that the Kerry Kane character played by Kelly McDonald shot Hal Jordan in the head, and everyone seemed fine with that psychotic break. There should probably have been some response to that, because otherwise it makes it really hard for the audience to work out what makes the Green Lantern Corps an intergalactic law enforcement agency at all. The Guardians are now fine with their operatives being murdered while other officers simply ignore the fact and let the perps walk free?" Morrison noted, a reference to Kelly McDonald's Sheriff Kerry Kane, who shot and killed Hal Jordan, with John Stewart making the decision not to turn her in, feeling she had suffered enough.

Morrison wasn't buying King's argument about John's decision, noting that the Green Lantern Corps is supposed to be about upholding the laws on the books – not making up their own. That included John's decision to let Noah (Shea Pritchard) – a Manhunter – live. "I watched the show; Kerry lost her shit in a way that made her seem unhinged and she shot a superhero in the head out of pique. John Stewart also let the Manhunter go free, knowing that he could one day destroy the world," Morrison continued. "For a show that's not about masked vigilantes with their own personal code but deals with weird space policemen working for an interplanetary judiciary, it was a morally and legally incoherent conclusion that backed out of its own implications and the basic premise of the franchise."

As for the rumblings that a second season could be in the offering, Morrison isn't quite sold on the idea. "There are rumours of a potential second season but even with the compelling Aaron Pierre, it's hard to imagine the formula working as well without Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and they'd have to find a way to recreate the partnership (Sinestro did say he could bring Hal back to life, so maybe Hal as Parallax would be good, with John having to save him)," they added. "We'll see."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!