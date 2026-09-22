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Lanterns/Gunn, Daredevil: Born Again & Paramount: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, High Potential, Daredevil: Born Again, Paramount-Warner Bros, Carrie, AHS 13, Trump/CNN, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as James Gunn shuts down storyline chatter and Hal Jordan complaints.

Daredevil: Born Again makes major Marvel news with a Season 3 endgame and a reported showrunner split.

Paramount’s Warner Bros lawsuit settlement, plus Carrie, High Potential, and AHS 13, drive the TV news roundup.

More highlights include Strange New Worlds, AMC FearFest, Taylor Swift at the VMAs, and Trump-CNN fallout.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, AMC FearFest 2026, Line of Fire, High Potential, Daredevil: Born Again, Paramount-Warner Bros, Carrie, MTV VMAs & Taylor Swift, AHS 13, Strange New Worlds, Trump/CNN, William Shatner, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026:

Lanterns EP James Gunn Shuts Down Storyline, Hal Jordan Complaints

AMC FearFest 2026 Unearths The Crypt Keeper as Event Host

Line of Fire S01E01 Preview: NBC's New Conspiracy Drama Debuts Tonight

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson-Starrer Releases S03 Production Teaser

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E07 Preview: Gilligan Conspiracy?

WWE Raw Preview: Money In The Bank Qualifiers Hit San Antonio

Daredevil: Born Again Ends with Season 3; Marvel, Showrunner Part Ways

Scooby-Doo Star Frank Welker Reveals His Favorite Franchise Episode

Paramount, 12 States/WGA Settle Warner Bros Deal Lawsuit: Details

Carrie Takes Flight as The Town Burns: Prime Video Drops New Key Art

2026 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift to Receive MTV VMA Artist Director Honors

American Horror Story: 13 Was One "Hairy" Situation for Sarah Paulson

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E10: "Tomorrow's Enterprise" Images

Paramount, States/WGA Reach Settlement on Warner Bros Lawsuit: Report

ABC, NBC, CBS & FOX Stand with CNN: Decline Trump Press Pool Coverage

William Shatner Unleashes Heavy Metal Mayhem During Riot Fest 2026

CNN, Politico & MS NOW Suing Trump Administration Over White House Ban

Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Best Medicine, 24 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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