Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns: Guy Gardner, Gym Teacher; GLC Rebel Sinestro & More

A new profile on DC Studios' Lanterns included interesting new details on Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen).

Earlier today, we shared new insights from series stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler on Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Lanterns, ahead of the DC Studios series debut on August 16th. With a big panel presentation and trailer release set for Friday during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), we're also learning some interesting details on two key characters. In the profile piece, it's noted that Pierre was looking to focus on John Stewart's personal life, noting how Earth's Lanterns tend to be everyday people. That's where it's noted that Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) was a gym teacher. Chandler discussed the role that the Hal Jordan/Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) dynamic plays in the series. Here's how Sinestro was described:

Chandler partly focused on Hal's relationship to Sinestro, his former mentor who was defeated and kicked out of the Corps. after attempting a coup. Given all of his rule-breaking antics, the Guardians of the Universe are concerned about what Hal may or may not have inherited from Sinestro.

Also during the exclusive interview with EW, we learned a bit more about the 2016/2026 plotlines. In 2016, Stewart is only two months into his training when he joins Jordan to investigate a possible alien-related shooting in Rushville, Nebraska. Assuming things roll out as we think they should, that means Stewart will be close to a ten-year GLC member during the flash-forwards. Here's a look at some of the additional highlights from Pierre and Chandler:

Leave your fear behind. The official trailer is coming tomorrow. #Lanterns premieres August 16 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/M8dwDNaNmr — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 23, 2026

Chandler Didn't Lack for "Green Lantern Historians" for His Research: "I'll tell you what, you can find them everywhere. You can find them in bars, you can find them in restaurants. All your friends that you never knew were Green Lantern historians, they come out of the woodwork."

Pierre Discusses Focusing on John Stewart's Personal Backstory: "The first places that I dived into were the parts of him that are arguably not directly related to his superhero-ness. Who was the boy who turned into the adolescent, who turned into the young man, and then the more mature man that we get to know later in the series?"

Chandler Was Interested in Hal Jordan and Sinestro's Student/Teacher Dynamic: "It was really interesting, because you're getting into all kinds of different weeds of what goes on in their relationship in the past; a lot of which, for myself, is very personal. I created little things for myself with him that created a relationship that was very intimate and intense."

Chandler on Their Acting Styles Meshing So Well: "Aaron's got this great way of giving me this look – and he could if he wanted to – like he wanted to break my neck. We were in the car one day and I said something about wisdom, I think. And this was pivotal: Aaron shot back, he goes, 'Yeah, but you're old.' Now I'm good at giving it, but I can take it. When he said that old thing, it was my turn to give him that look. That was a dynamic that we ran with: wisdom versus age."

Pierre and Chandler on Each Scene Being a Journey: We both find a lot of joy in not knowing exactly where the scene is gonna go," Pierre shared. "We'll never do anything that will, uh, derail the scene. We'll never do anything that will change the storyline. We'll always get from point A to point B successfully, but how we get there, you never know." Chandler added, "Abbott would never let Costello hit the ground, and Costello would never let Abbott hit the ground. But they let him get real close."

The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), and Laura Linney (Ozark). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!