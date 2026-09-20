Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns "Has Picked Up Nicely," "Approach Has Worked": Grant Morrison

Grant Morrison posted an update on HBO's Lanterns, praising Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre and noting that the series "has picked up nicely."

With the first of the season's final three episodes hitting tonight, Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns is winning over a whole lot of naysayers with each chapter, and that includes writer and comics great Grant Morrison. Things got off to a bit of a rocky start when Morrison called out Lindelof for a joke the latter made during a podcast about why the show wasn't called "Green Lanterns." That was followed by a less-than-stellar rundown of the series premiere by Morrison, shortly after it debuted. But now, after five episodes and the final run ahead of us, Morrison's views on the show have evolved since the August premiere.

In the latest edition of their Substack Xanaduum ("A Tree Made of Sparks"), Morrison shared that they're liking what they're seeing from Chandler and Pierre, and their takes on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Though not exactly thrilled with how Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro is being utilized ("the Hannibal Lectering of Sinestro"), Morrison noted that they're sticking with it until the end – just don't expect to hear much more from Morrison about Lanterns between now and then.

"Lanterns. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are great. I didn't care for the Hannibal Lectering of Sinestro, but otherwise the show has picked up nicely and the approach has worked, so good on them," Morrison wrote. "Otherwise, I've grown to love the more nuanced Hal Jordan Kyle Chandler is delivering, while Pierre's John Stewart has developed impressively as a character, with every episode cracking him out of his regimented shell while Hal's reckless drunken bum routine is revealed as useful misdirection. I'll watch until the end, but it's probably not worth having any more opinions about the show until then. So shove that up your green ring, clickbait creators!"

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