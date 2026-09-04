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Lanterns: James Gunn on Earth's Multiple Rings: "All Will Be Answered"

James Gunn reassured Lanterns viewers that "all will be answered" regarding Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, and Earth's multiple rings.

Article Summary James Gunn teases Lanterns will answer how Earth can have multiple Green Lantern rings in play.

A fan asked if Guy Gardner uses Hal Jordan’s ring, and Gunn replied simply: “All will be answered.”

Lanterns Episode 4, “The Weenie,” arrives this weekend as questions around Hal, John, and Sinestro grow.

Episode 3 deepened John Stewart’s origin and hinted Hal Jordan and Sinestro may have dangerous plans ahead.

With Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns S01E04: "The Weenie" set to hit HBO screens this weekend, it looks like we might be in for another wave of questions being answered (and new ones raised, of course). S01E03: "OutKast" dropped a lot for us to process when it comes to John's backstory, with fans still debating it, five days out. A big question that viewers unfamiliar with the DC Comics side of things want answered concerns the Green Lantern ring. Specifically, how many of them are there, and how exactly does that work? In this instance, a fan asked DC Studios co-CEO and Lanterns EP James Gunn if Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner was sporting Hal's ring, or if Earth had multiple rings in play. While we won't know if the next episode will bring some clarity on that front, Gunn reassured them that "All will be answered."

Here's a look at Gunn's response to the question regarding multiple rings, followed by a look ahead to Sunday night's episode:

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4: "The Weenie" Preview

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4: "The Weenie" – Written by Justin Britt-Gibson and Damon Lindelof, here's a look at the image gallery and episode trailer that were released:

We had a pretty good idea heading into the third episode of Lanterns that we would be learning a whole lot about John Stewart's origin story. And we definitely did, with J. Alphonse Nicholson (John Stewart Sr.) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Bernadette Stewart) offering amazing performances as parents making the hard decisions to do right by their son. In terms of the Green Lantern universe and the overall DCU, there were definitely some interesting pieces of intel that we want to pass along.

During his interview to be the next Green Lantern, John asks why the Guardians are recruiting and not allowing the rings to select. Linney's Guardian responds that the selection process was changed after Sinestro turned, killing a Guardian (who are blue and pretty tall, by the way – at least Linney's Guardian).

We learn that John's father was offered the ring but was denied when he said he was afraid. Linney's Guardian returns to speak with Bernadette and apologizes for the "extreme turmoil" caused by the ring invites (which were also offered to others). It's during their conversation that the idea of raising John to be fearless comes into play, essentially training him with the hope that the Guardians approve.

Linney's Guardian also addressed that Sinestro was Hal Jordan's mentor, and that they found their connection/bond "troubling."

As if being raised to believe that Jordan didn't earn the ring and that his fearlessness came from his privilege, we learned that John had another reason to resent Jordan. It seems John spent nine months on a special operation, only for Jordan to swoop in, apprehend the guy that John was sent to kill, and leave a political/counterintelligence mess in his wake. As the fallout from Jordan's actions grew, John was made the scapegoat and dishonorably discharged.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the next episode is dropping a ten-ton hint that Hal and Sinestro have something planned that may not bode well for John (of course, it could also be some interesting editing on the show's part to throw us off the scent). Let the Yellow Lanterns speculation start in 5… 4… 3…:

Sinestro: "Is he fearless?" Hal Jordan: "He may be." Sinestro: "Well, then he can be controlled. Then he will be arrogant. Thus, blindly oblivious to your true intent." Sinestro: "You really will need to kill John Stewart."

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