Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns: James Gunn Shares Some Final Thoughts Ahead of Season Finale

EP James Gunn posted some final thoughts (and a preview image) ahead of tonight's season finale of DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns.

Article Summary James Gunn shares final thoughts ahead of the Lanterns season finale, calling it a long journey from idea to HBO debut.

Lanterns Season 1 ends tonight with S01E08: "Dirt and Stars," as fans await the HBO finale of the DC Studios series.

Gunn celebrates how audiences embraced Lanterns, the Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-led take on John Stewart and Hal Jordan.

The post also highlights key DCU reveals, including Mogo as a Green Lantern planet and Hal Jordan's tragic family legacy.

If you're a fan of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, you're just playing the waiting game until S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" premieres on HBO tonight. But before that happens, DC Studios co-CEO and series executive producer James Gunn checked in with some final thoughts (and a new preview image) ahead of tonight's Season 1 wrap-up. "It's been a long journey since #Lanterns started as an idea from [Tom King] in the DC writers' room all those years ago. So happy to see how so many have embraced it, and can't wait for you to see the Season Finale tonight. 9pm ET on [HBO Max]," Gunn wrote, including this image with his message:

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share earlier today, with the season finale of HBO's Lanterns hitting screens tonight:

S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" – Some DCU Notes

Yup, Mogo's a Green Lantern Planet: Earlier this season, we learned that Hal's password to be able to access the power battery he had at his place in Coast City was "Mogo Doesn't Socialize," a direct reference to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' comic book creation, first appearing in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188. During tonight's episode, Retro Hal quizzes John about who attended his funeral, asking whether Mogo did as well. When John tries claiming that Mogo stood beside him at Hal's gravesite, Retro Hal calls shenanigans, revealing that Mogo is a planet. Oh, and we didn't want to forget that we also got a reference to Ch'p.

Hal Jordan's Father Didn't Die by Accident: In the comic book universe, Hal's father was an Air Force test pilot and an employee of Ferris Aircraft who died during a mission – a tragedy that Hal witnessed, and that would haunt him his entire life. Driven by never knowing if his father died, feeling fear, Hal dedicated his life to bravery and fearlessness in his father's name. During the HBO series, Retro Hal reveals to John that his father took his own life, suffering from the same growing pains that his father suffered from – and Hal is destined to confront: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." As Retro Hal explains to John, it wasn't that he was fearless; it was that he was broken.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!