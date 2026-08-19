Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Batman, lanterns

Lanterns May Have Dropped Some Interesting Batman/Gotham City Clues

As if the series premiere of HBO's Lanterns didn't give us enough to talk about, did it also drop references to the DCU's Batman/Gotham City?

Article Summary Lanterns premiere already has fans dissecting Hal Jordan’s shocking fate after the episode’s bloody ending.

A brief Lanterns police-station phone call sparked DCU Batman theories tied to Gotham’s James Gordon and “Barb.”

Sheriff Kerry’s original name, Kerry Kane, adds another possible Gotham clue through one of the city’s oldest families.

If these Lanterns references are intentional, they could be early setup for the DCU’s growing Batman/Gotham world.

Understandably, a whole lot of folks are still debating, discussing, and speculating over the ending of the series premiere of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns. Here's a quick "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" warning. When you have an apparently very dead Hal Jordan sitting in the stands of a football stadium with a bullet wound to his brain, that's going to get people talking. But with this being a DCU series, there's another moment during the episode that has folks talking – a moment that could connect with the DCU's developing Batman universe via a phone call involving Rushville Sheriff Kerry (Kelly MacDonald).

After Hal provokes a fight at the bar to get himself arrested, so he can grab some jail time with the suspect/alien that Sheriff Kerry has in custody, John shows up at the station to bail him out. Of course, Sheriff Kerry had a read on Hal's plan and had him locked up apart from the suspect/alien. Eventually, the action would shift to Hal's arraignment and that "explosive" interrogation scene with the suspect/alien. But it's the moment when John first enters the sheriff's station that caught some attention. We see that Sheriff Kerry is on the phone with a police commissioner/law enforcement person, ending the call by saying, "Tell Barb I said, Hey.'" That became a red flag for a lot of fans, who are making the connection that the police commissioner was Gotham's James Gordon, and that "Barb" is a reference to his wife (some believe it's a Barbara Gordon/Batgirl reference, but there are timeline issues with that).

Doing a deeper dive into the moment, some have also noted that Sheriff Kerry's full and original name is "Kerry Kane," with that last name having some serious roots in Gotham City. Along with the Waynes, the Kanes are one of Gotham's foundational families – and also one of the city's wealthiest and oldest families. Over in the comic book universe, we have a family connection between the Waynes and Kanes via Bruce Wayne's mother, Martha Wayne (aka Kane) – which would make Bruce Wayne and Batwoman (Kate Kane) first cousins. Could this all be a coincidence or just some fun "wink-wink-nudge-nudge" easter eggs? Sure – but they could also be laying the groundwork for something bigger. Stay tuned!

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