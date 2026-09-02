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Lanterns: No Sign of Hal/Sinestro One-on-One in S01E04 Image Gallery

Check out the interesting images released for HBO's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns S01E04.

Article Summary Lanterns Episode 4 preview teases a pivotal Hal Jordan chapter, but the gallery skips the expected Hal/Sinestro face-off.

The Lanterns trailer points to a tense Hal Jordan and Sinestro one-on-one that could reshape John Stewart’s fate.

Laura Linney’s Guardian raises bigger Lanterns questions, as the Guardians’ motives and agenda remain increasingly suspect.

Key Lanterns revelations tie Sinestro to Hal’s past and deepen the sense that John and Hal are being manipulated.

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns offered a deep dive into John Stewart's origin story. But we walked away with a very ominous feeling that both John and Hal are being played against one another, but to one what end? That brings us to the next episode of the HBO and DC Studios series, which had a trailer focusing on the one-on-one between Hal and Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen). And yet, the image gallery released earlier today only shows Hal – and not in his Green Lantern uniform. In fact, seeing Laura Linney's Guardian in play has us really curious – here's a look:

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4: "The Weenie" Preview

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4: "The Weenie" – Written by Justin Britt-Gibson and Damon Lindelof, here's a look at the image gallery and episode trailer that were released:

We had a pretty good idea heading into the third episode of Lanterns that we would be learning a whole lot about John Stewart's origin story. And we definitely did, with J. Alphonse Nicholson (John Stewart Sr.) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Bernadette Stewart) offering amazing performances as parents making the hard decisions to do right by their son. In terms of the Green Lantern universe and the overall DCU, there were definitely some interesting pieces of intel that we want to pass along.

During his interview to be the next Green Lantern, John asks why the Guardians are recruiting and not allowing the rings to select. Linney's Guardian responds that the selection process was changed after Sinestro turned, killing a Guardian (who are blue and pretty tall, by the way – at least Linney's Guardian).

We learn that John's father was offered the ring but was denied when he said he was afraid. Linney's Guardian returns to speak with Bernadette and apologizes for the "extreme turmoil" caused by the ring invites (which were also offered to others). It's during their conversation that the idea of raising John to be fearless comes into play, essentially training him with the hope that the Guardians approve.

Linney's Guardian also addressed that Sinestro was Hal Jordan's mentor, and that they found their connection/bond "troubling."

As if being raised to believe that Jordan didn't earn the ring and that his fearlessness came from his privilege, we learned that John had another reason to resent Jordan. It seems John spent nine months on a special operation, only for Jordan to swoop in, apprehend the guy that John was sent to kill, and leave a political/counterintelligence mess in his wake. As the fallout from Jordan's actions grew, John was made the scapegoat and dishonorably discharged.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the next episode is dropping a ten-ton hint that Hal and Sinestro have something planned that may not bode well for John (of course, it could also be some interesting editing on the show's part to throw us off the scent). Let the Yellow Lanterns speculation start in 5… 4… 3…:

Sinestro: "Is he fearless?" Hal Jordan: "He may be." Sinestro: "Well, then he can be controlled. Then he will be arrogant. Thus, blindly oblivious to your true intent." Sinestro: "You really will need to kill John Stewart."

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