Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns: Our S01E03 "OutKast" Preview: John's Origin Story Revealed?

It looks like HBO's Lanterns S01E03: "OutKast" might have some answers to John Stewart's true origin story. Here's our updated preview...

Article Summary Lanterns S01E03 "OutKast" teases major answers about John Stewart’s true origin and the mystery around his parents.

The Lanterns preview points to Laura Linney’s Guardian and the Manhunters playing key roles in John’s past.

HBO’s Lanterns Episode 3 gets a closer look with the latest sneak peek, trailer, and updated preview details.

For added Lanterns context, S01E02 also fueled Batman rumors with Sheriff Kerry Kane’s confirmed Gotham City ties.

Based on the early buzz heading into tonight's episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Lanterns, S01E03: "OutKast" is going to be something special. We know we're going to be learning a lot more about John Stewart's (Aaron Pierre) origin story. Specifically, what the deal is between John's parents – J. Alphonse Nicholson's John Stewart Sr. and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Bernadette Stewart – and Laura Linney's Guardian – and how the Manhunters factor into all of this. Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode, followed by a look back at last week's confirmation of a Batman and Gotham City connection.

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3: "OutKast" Preview

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3: "OutKast" – Written by Vanessa Baden Kelly, here's a look at the sneak peek, image gallery, and episode trailer that were released:

This is his Destiny.

Watch #Lanterns this Sunday at 9pm on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/BNRQM0f68b — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 28, 2026

S01E02 Confirms Character's Batman/Gotham City Connection

By the time the series premiere of HBO's Lanterns wrapped, a whole lot of folks were convinced that Rushville Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) had a serious connection to the DCU's Batman Universe via a backstory in Gotham City – and rightfully so. After Hal (Chandler) provokes a fight at a bar to get himself arrested so he can grab some jail time with the suspect/alien that Sheriff Kerry had in custody, John (Pierre) shows up at the station to bail him out. We see that Sheriff Kerry is on the phone with a police commissioner/law enforcement person, ending the call by saying, "Tell Barb I said, Hey." That became a red flag for a lot of fans, who are making the connection that the police commissioner was Gotham's James Gordon, and that "Barb" is a reference to his wife (some believe it's a Barbara Gordon/Batgirl reference, but there are timeline issues with that).

In addition, some noted that Sheriff Kerry's full, original name – "Kerry Kane" – meant that she came from a family with some serious roots in Gotham City. Along with the Waynes, the Kanes are one of Gotham's foundational families – and also one of the city's wealthiest and oldest families. Over in the comic book universe, we have a family connection between the Waynes and the Kanes via Bruce Wayne's mother, Martha Wayne (aka Kane), which would make Bruce Wayne and Batwoman (Kate Kane) first cousins. In S01E02: "Trust Fall," there's a moment between Hal and Sheriff Kerry where Hal says he doesn't believe she's from Rushville. After prodding her for more of her backstory, Sheriff Kerry admits that she was originally from Gotham City.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Macdonald shared how it felt to learn that her character appears to have deeper roots in the DCU than many – including Macdonald – first thought. "It was huge. It was very exciting," Macdonald shared. "It's like finding out you're a Disney princess or something. It's like, 'Oh my God! Gotham!' She's an outsider, as well, and she's been embraced by this small town." In fact, she looked to another series for help with her Gotham accent – something she may have perfected a little too well. "Within the first couple of months of the shoot, as well, I was watching 'The Penguin' at the same time," Macdonald added. "Sometimes I'd been over-watching 'The Penguin,' and I'd be going through my dialogue in my trailer, and I'd realize I was doing the whole Gotham thing. I'd be like, 'Turn it down a little bit,' 'cause I'd been told very specifically, 'She's from Gotham but don't do the accent thing.' She has to be more ambiguous than that. I'm sure you'll be able to tell the scenes where I've been watching 'The Penguin.'"

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