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Lanterns, Peacemaker, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, TWD: Dead City, AEW All In, Power Rangers, Peacemaker, Marvel Television, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh DCU intel on Hal, Sinestro, the Guardians, and John's origin tease.

The Walking Dead: Dead City sparks major Negan questions, alongside a deeper look at S03E06 and what might have been.

Peacemaker Season 3 buzz, Marvel Television's NYCC future, and Doctor Who fandom drama fuel the TV conversation.

AEW All In headlines the roundup with title changes, major returns, and big-match fallout across a packed weekend.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Adult Swim, The Walking Dead: Dead City, President Curtis, AEW All In, Power Rangers, The Orville, Peacemaker, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Marvel Television/NYCC 2026, Doctor Who/Stargate, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 31st, 2026:

President Curtis S01E06: "Hollow" Thoughts: An "Energetic" Offering

Lanterns S01E03 Adds New DCU Info on Hal/Sinestro, Guardians & More

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special: Here's Our Preview

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City Planning to Kill Off Negan?

President Curtis Tackles an Energy Crisis: Our S01E06 "Hollow" Preview

Lanterns: Our S01E03 "OutKast" Preview: John's Origin Story Revealed?

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E09: "And the Toy Phone" Preview

Will Ospreay Fulfills His Destiny, Wins AEW Title at All In: London

Mercedes Moné and Darby Allin Win Titles at AEW All In: London

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06: "Genesis": What Might've Been

AEW All In: London Makes Audacious Claim Tag Team Wrestling Matters

Brawling Birds and Jon Moxley Win Gold at AEW All In: London

Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Praises Final Jason David Frank Project

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Says Season 4's Ready (But Is Disney?)

New Level Debut and Britt Baker Returns at AEW All In: London

Peacemaker Season 3? James Gunn Offers a Very Interesting Response

New Girl Creator Liz Meriwether Dumps Cold Water on Reunion Rumors

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Sussman & Lapkus on Scream Struggle

AAA Ola de Calor & NXT Heatwave Preview: WWE's "All In" Alternatives?

Disney/ABC Lawsuit Could Get Boost From Trump's Latest FCC/Media Rant

Blu-ray On My Mind (TV Edition): Adventure Time, Hacks, TWD & More

AEW All In: London Preview – Where and When the Best Wrestle Today

Will It Be Revival or RIP for Marvel Television During NYCC 2026?

Doctor Who Gets Caught Up in Beef Between Amazon & Stargate Fans

Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who & Gargoyles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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