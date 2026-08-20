Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Premiere Shines Bright: 9.3 Million Views Over First 3 Days

HBO and DC Studios' Lanterns is shining bright, with Sunday night's series premiere pulling in 9.3 million views over its first three days.

Article Summary Lanterns premiered strong on HBO and HBO Max, pulling 9.3 million views worldwide in its first three days.

The Lanterns debut is now the biggest premiere for a DC Studios series and ranks among HBO Max’s top five launches.

In the U.S. alone, Lanterns drew 6.6 million viewers, signaling major early momentum for the new DCU series.

Lanterns is already drawing comparisons to The Penguin, whose 10.4 million cross-platform viewers came after 11 days.

We have a feeling there are going to be a whole lot of Red Lantern-wannabes after they finish processing this. The early numbers are in for Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, and it looks like HBO/HBO Max and DC Studios have a hit on their hands. This past Sunday night's series premiere pulled in 9.3 million views during the first three days it was available on HBO and HBO Max. Along with the series now holding the title for the biggest premiere of a DC Studios series so far, Lanterns is also one of the streaming service's top five premieres. Digging deeper into the numbers, the DCU series drew 6.6 million viewers in the U.S. alone over the first three days. To offer some perspective, 2024's The Penguin drew 10.4 million viewers across all platforms after 11 days – a number that's also pretty impressive.

The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), and Laura Linney (Ozark). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!