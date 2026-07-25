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Lanterns, Reacher & TWD: Dead City/Daryl Dixon: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ghosts, TWD: Daryl Dixon & Dead City, Lanterns, The Vampire Lestat, Blade Runner 2099, Reacher, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with trailer buzz, mystery clues, and key teases on Sinestro and Guy.

The Walking Dead updates stack up fast, with Daryl Dixon’s endgame set and Dead City dropping major Season 3 reveals.

Reacher stays in the spotlight as Alan Ritchson headlines political fallout and fresh clues about Season 5’s source book.

More TV standouts include Ghosts, Blade Runner 2099, The Vampire Lestat, Common Side Effects, and Rings of Power.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ghosts, Alan Ritchson/Trump, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon & Dead City, President Curtis, Lanterns, The Vampire Lestat, Common Side Effects, Blade Runner 2099, Reacher, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 25th, 2026:

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E06: Beast Man vs Trap Jaw

Sheriff Country: Lauria, Baccarin & Weaver Watch S01E02: "Firewall"

Ghosts Season 6: New Type of Ghost, Ghost-on-Ghost Possession & More

Paramount Skydance Pauses Warner Bros Deal: Why That's a Big Deal

Reacher: Alan Ritchson's Trump/Epstein Files Comments Get WH Response

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Team on That TBBT Return/Shocker

My Little Pony Bringing "Forever Friendship" to YouTube in 2027

WWE SmackDown Preview: Punk vs. Rhodes Tension Explodes Tonight

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Gimple Confirms Final Season in 2027

President Curtis Season 2: Adult Swim Renews "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

Lanterns Trailer Doubles Down on Mystery; Also, Sinestro, Guy & More

The Vampire Lestat Returning for Season 4 as "Queen of the Damned"

Common Side Effects Season 2: Adult Swim Releases Special First Look

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Emily Kinney Returns for Special S03 Ep

The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases SDCC Season 3 Clip & BTS Look

Ghosts Showrunners: It's Hetty's Sister & "Die Hard" for the Holidays

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Released

Blade Runner 2099 Official Teaser Released; November Debut Announced

Reacher: Did We Just Get a Clue About Which Book Season 5 Is Adapting?

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Makes His Trump/Epstein Files Feelings Clear

Ellie Kemper Discusses "Kimmy Schmidt" Legacy, "The Paper" & More

Jim Lee Confirms DC Heroes Appear In Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Final Season Set for 2027: Norman Reedus

WWE Finally Puts a Ring on Busted Open Radio

Jeopardy! Taps King of the Hill Cast for Help with a Special Category

Strange New Worlds Season 4 Review: Wild Adventures, Peak Star Trek

Hitting The Adult Swim SDCC Activation Early With President Curtis

Lanterns Training Headquarters: Bleeding Cool Takes The Oath (IMAGES)

Reacher, Avatar: Seven Havens & Percy Jackson: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rookie Cast React To Stewie Casting in The Daily LITG 24th July 2026

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