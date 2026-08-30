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Lanterns S01E03 Adds New DCU Info on Hal/Sinestro, Guardians & More

Lanterns S01E03: "OutKast" not only offered John Stewart's backstory, but also DCU intel on Hal Jordan & Sinestro, the Guardians, and more.

We had a pretty good idea heading into tonight's episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Lanterns that we would be learning a whole lot about John Stewart's (Aaron Pierre) origin story. And we definitely did, with J. Alphonse Nicholson (John Stewart Sr.) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Bernadette Stewart) offering amazing performances as parents making the hard decisions to do right by their son. In terms of the Green Lantern universe and the overall DCU, there were definitely some interesting pieces of intel that we want to pass along – but first, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and dropping an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned.

During his interview to be the next Green Lantern, John asks why the Guardians are recruiting and not allowing the rings to select. Laura Linney's Guardian responds that the selection process was changed after Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) turned, killing a Guardian (who are blue and pretty tall, by the way – at least Linney's Guardian).

We learn that John's father was offered the ring but was denied when he said he was afraid. Linney's Guardian returns to speak with Bernadette and apologizes for the "extreme turmoil" caused by the ring invites (which were also offered to others). It's during their conversation that the idea of raising John to be fearless comes into play, essentially training him with the hope that the Guardians approve.

Linney's Guardian also addressed with John that Sinestro was Hal Jordan's (Kyle Chandler) mentor, and that they found their connection/bond "troubling."

As if being raised to believe that Jordan didn't earn the ring and that his fearlessness came from his privilege, we learned that John had another reason to resent Jordan. It seems John spent nine months on a special operation, only for Jordan to swoop in, apprehend the guy that John was sent to kill, and leave a political/counterintelligence mess in his wake. As the fallout from Jordan's actions grew, John was made the scapegoat and dishonorably discharged.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the next episode is dropping a ten-ton hint that Hal and Sinestro have something planned that may not bode well for John (of course, it could also be some interesting editing on the show's part to throw us off the scent). Let the Yellow Lanterns speculation start in 5… 4… 3…:

Sinestro: "Is he fearless?" Hal Jordan: "He may be." Sinestro: "Well, then he can be controlled. Then he will be arrogant. Thus, blindly oblivious to your true intent." Sinestro: "You really will need to kill John Stewart."

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