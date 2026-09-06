Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns S01E04 DCU Notes: Sheriff Kane/Gotham, Green Lantern Ch'p

In our HBO and DC Studios' Lanterns S01E04 DCU Notes, Hal connects Sheriff Kane to Gotham, name-drops a popular Green Lantern, and more.

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns S01E04: "The Weenie" focused more on the overarching mystery (and that countdown clock) and dialed back on the DCU connections/easter eggs. But we did get two interesting little tidbits – here's a look:

Ch'p Clip Debuts: While driving, John asks Hal if he talks with the other Green Lanterns, with Hal responding no because he's the only human. Hal then references one of the Green Lanterns being a squirrel – a ten-ton hint that Ch'p is not only a Green Lantern Corps member but also DCU canon. The extraterrestrial who resembles an anthropomorphic rodent first appeared in Green Lantern #148 (January 1982) and was created by writer Paul Kupperberg and artist Don Newton. A reference to Ch'p was first teased in one of the show's original teasers.

Hal Jordan Confirms Sheriff Kerry Kane's Gotham Roots: When Hal and John explain to Kelly Macdonald's Sheriff Kerry Kane about the Manhunter situation, Sheriff Kane asks Hal how he can be so sure that she can be trusted. That's when Hal reveals that he ran a background check on her, confirming that she was originally from Gotham (and referencing her senior

Lanterns: James Gunn on Earth's Multiple Rings: "All Will Be Answered"

A big question that viewers unfamiliar with the DC Comics side of things want answered concerns the Green Lantern ring. Specifically, how many of them are there, and how exactly does that work? In this instance, a fan asked DC Studios co-CEO and Lanterns EP James Gunn if Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner was sporting Hal's ring, or if Earth had multiple rings in play. While we won't know if the next episode will bring some clarity on that front, Gunn reassured them that "All will be answered." Here's a look at Gunn's response to the question regarding multiple rings:

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