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Lanterns S01E04: "The Weenie" Preview: Are Hal & John Getting Played?

The mystery deepens for Hal and John in tonight's episode of HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns, S01E04: "The Weenie."

Article Summary Lanterns S01E04 “The Weenie” preview hints Hal Jordan and John Stewart may be manipulated by bigger forces.

The episode teases deeper Lanterns insight into Hal’s history with Sinestro as John’s side of the mystery grows.

Lanterns released new “The Weenie” trailer and images, fueling theories that Hal and John are being played.

Vanessa Baden Kelly reflects on Lanterns S01E03 backlash and buzz, while James Gunn promises ring answers ahead.

Based on the trailer for Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns S01E04: "The Weenie," it looks like we're going to be getting a deeper insight into the Hal Jordan-Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) dynamic. And yet, the preview images make it clear that there's more to John's story that will be in play. Does anyone else get the feeling that Hal and John are both getting played? At some point, we're going to be getting one of those "comparing notes" moments when it becomes clear that a lot of folks have a vested interest in those two being at war with one another. With that in mind, we have an updated of tonight's chapter, along with a look back to last week's episode and more:

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4: "The Weenie" Preview

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4: "The Weenie" – Written by Justin Britt-Gibson and Damon Lindelof, here's a look at the image gallery and episode trailer that were released:

Lanterns Writer Kelly "Super Nervous" Before S01E03: "OutKast" Aired

Even with a new episode hitting tonight, a lot of folks are still talking about S01E03: "OutKast." We're talking about 10 million viewers over the first three days of its run. Not only did co-executive producer and writer Vanessa Baden Kelly's script offer a strikingly insightful and layered look at John's "origin story, " but it also left us questioning much of what we assumed up to that point – while leaving us wondering just how much we can trust moving forward. Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly opened up about how she felt going into and after the episode aired, the advice she received from Lindelof on dealing with social media hate, her thoughts on online critics, and how John Stewart's story is far from over.

Kelly on Being "Super Nervous" Leading up to S01E03: "OutKast" Premiere: "The week leading up to it, I was having heart palpitations. I was super nervous, just worried that the things we were hoping were going to land would, and that we would do the character justice."

Kelly on Lindelof's Advice When "Woke" Rumblings Began: "About two days beforehand, I started seeing some of the 'woke' commentary, and that started making my stomach turn a little bit. But Damon [Lindelof], who had been through this for The Watchmen, has been such a resource. He was like, 'Hey, here's this guy on TikTok that helps me breathe.' I attempted to do that, and then the night of, I tried my best to stay off socials as much as I could. But, of course, I would keep taking peeks and get like an anxiety attack."

Kelly Is Feeling "Overwhelmingly Positive" Now That S01E03: "OutKast" Aired: "Now it feels overwhelmingly positive. It feels like people took from it the things they were supposed to take from it. It feels like it moves people in all the right ways. It feels like the debates around whether the Stewarts were abusive or not were the exact debates we were hoping to have."

Kelly Wants Those Criticizing S01E03: "OutKast" to Stay Tuned: "There is still a contingent that's really angry about it. They are mad and they're loud and they're saying mean things, but that kind of just comes with the territory," Kelly shared, adding later in the interview, "I am really sad that there are comic book fans that feel like we ruined it. I would caution anybody who feels like they know where the John Stewart story ends, based on episode three, to really make it through to the end. Because not only is he a Black man, he also goes through the very human experience of what it feels like to make your own decisions about the life that you've been given."

James Gunn on Earth's Multiple Rings: "All Will Be Answered"

A big question that viewers unfamiliar with the DC Comics side of things want answered concerns the Green Lantern ring. Specifically, how many of them are there, and how exactly does that work? In this instance, a fan asked DC Studios co-CEO and Lanterns EP James Gunn if Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner was sporting Hal's ring, or if Earth had multiple rings in play. While we won't know if the next episode will bring some clarity on that front, Gunn reassured them that "All will be answered." Here's a look at Gunn's response to the question regarding multiple rings:

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