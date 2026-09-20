Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns S01E06 DCU Notes: Guy Gardner/Gotham, Sinestro MIA & More

From a Guy Gardner/Gotham connection to Sinestro being MIA and more, here are some DCU connections from tonight's episode of HBO's Lanterns.

After tonight's episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, S01E06: "Bad Optics," we have a whole lot of DCU-related updates to take a look at. We learned more about what Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) has been up to, what the deal is with Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), and quite a few other interesting items that we can't mention before throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – see you on the other side!

"Superman" and "The Suicide Squad" Ripple Effects: When John and Marcus are pitching their large-scale "panic rooms" for cities, John cites what went down in Metropolis as the reason a city without a superhero patrolling it needs something to make people feel safe when a "giant starfish" arrives.

Guy Gardner Busted a Big Bad in Gotham: When Hal and John meet in the diner, Hal references the "gym teacher," Guy Gardner, and how the Green Lantern signal was tied into Guy having busted a bad guy in Gotham (Hal: "That bat guy in Gotham"). Hal adds that Guy sees his role as making up for what John and Hal did in Rushville.

Hal Jordan Was No Fan of Guy Gardner: During John and Guy's one-on-one while John was imprisoned, Guy mentions that he visited Hal Jordan as a sign of respect – but respect wasn't what Guy received: "Go climb a rope" was Hal's response when asked if he had any advice for Guy.

Guy Gardner Clarified the Ring Situation: During their conversation, when John tells Guy he wants Hal buried in his uniform and ring, Guy explains that Hal's ring was decommissioned and packed away, and that he got a new one. After reminding Guy that he only has the ring because John turned it down, Guy comes through – and that's the ring John has at the end of the episode.

Sinestro Is On The Loose! Also, during John and Guy's prison conversation, Guy tells John that Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) escaped from his prison while Hal was in jail.

Phantom Zone Reference: Unless we misheard what he said, it sounded like Guy was afraid of being sent to the Phantom Zone if the Guardians learned that he got his hands on Hal's costume and ring. The Phantom Zone is a prison-like parallel dimension that was created by the Kryptonians (Superman and Supergirl's peeps). First appearing in 1961's Adventure Comics #283 from DC Comics, the concept was created by writer Robert Bernstein and artist George Papp.

Yup, Carol Ferris: Created by John Broome and Gil Kane, and first appearing in 1959's Showcase #22 from DC Comics, Carol Ferris is the long-time love interest of Hal Jordan over in the comics universe. The Ferris Aircraft executive is also known as Star Sapphire, fighting against and alongside Green Lantern over the years. In tonight's episode, Carol (Amie Mackenzie) introduces herself, dropping the ten-ton hint that she and Hal have some history together before asking John to read Hal's self-penned eulogy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!