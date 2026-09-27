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Lanterns S01E07: New "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" Image Clues Released

HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns released four visual clues to tonight's episode, S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy."

It would be safe to say that Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns has been dialing back on the previews since around the midpoint of the season. That means we're taking what we can get regarding what to expect from S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." With a whole lot of Hal Jordan backstory expected, we actually got a preview image on Saturday, courtesy of Jason Ritter (Billy Macon), showing John and Billy having some kind of conversation (a tense one, we're assuming). Now, we're getting a set of four seemingly random images – we say "seemingly" because they each represent a clue about tonight's chapter – here's a look:

Here's a look back at the teaser announcement that was released on Saturday, confirming the title of this Sunday's episode, followed by some thoughts from DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn, and how Lanterns connected with the larger DCU during the previous two episodes:

Earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn took on two complaints that have been rambling around on social media. First, the series doesn't "respect" Hal Jordan, followed by the idea that the HBO and DC Studios series isn't doing anything different than DC Comics (and Marvel Comics) has done over the years: offering different creative takes.

Gunn on Hal Jordan Being Disrespected by Apparently Being Killed Off: "Hal's the star of TV series & he's in all the episodes so far. It's more live action screen time than all the live action screen time he's had combined throughout history. Kyle is amazing in the role. We more than respect him. We love him, despite his imperfections. Us knowing the time of his death, if that's exactly what that is, is absolutely not the same thing as killing him off right away. Hal is a big reason why the show is so popular with fans & non fans alike; sorry if you don't like it."

"Lanterns" Isn't Doing Anything That Hasn't Been Done Before: "I'd say avid comics readers are well aware of the differences from universe to universe. Whether it's the DCU or Earth 0 or the Absolute Universe, they all pay homage to these iconic characters, retelling their stories in different ways. Heck, even the MCU combined elements of the Ultimate universe, the 616, and original ideas. That's how these things work. But if you want the DCU to take the exact trajectory of whatever your favorite comics continuity is, that's probably not going to happen."

Lanterns S01E06 DCU Notes: Guy Gardner/Gotham, Sinestro MIA & More

"Superman" and "The Suicide Squad" Ripple Effects: When John and Marcus are pitching their large-scale "panic rooms" for cities, John cites what went down in Metropolis as the reason a city without a superhero patrolling it needs something to make people feel safe when a "giant starfish" arrives.

Guy Gardner Busted a Big Bad in Gotham: When Hal and John meet in the diner, Hal references the "gym teacher," Guy Gardner, and how the Green Lantern signal was tied into Guy having stolen that "Guy-signal" from a certain hero in Gotham (Hal: "That bat guy in Gotham"). Hal adds that Guy sees his role as making up for what John and Hal did in Rushville.

Hal Jordan Was No Fan of Guy Gardner: During John and Guy's one-on-one while John was imprisoned, Guy mentions that he visited Hal Jordan as a sign of respect – but respect wasn't what Guy received: "Go climb a rope" was Hal's response when asked if he had any advice for Guy.

Guy Gardner Clarified the Ring Situation: During their conversation, when John tells Guy he wants Hal buried in his uniform and ring, Guy explains that Hal's ring was decommissioned and packed away, and that he got a new one. After reminding Guy that he only has the ring because John turned it down, Guy comes through – and that's the ring John has at the end of the episode.

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