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Lanterns Season 1 E05: "Lights Out" Preview: Time's Up for Hal & John

If the previous episodes were the calm before the storm, it seems the storm has finally arrived in HBO's Lanterns S01E05: "Lights Out."

Article Summary Lanterns Season 1 Episode 5, "Lights Out," sends Hal Jordan and John Stewart into a Rushville crisis with no easy way out.

The Lanterns "Lights Out" preview teases scorched-earth threats over the Manhunter as Hal and John's alliance starts to crack.

A new Lanterns clip confirms Green Lantern Ch'p is DCU canon, while Hal reveals Sheriff Kerry Kane's deep Gotham ties.

Lanterns also drops a Hector Hammond twist, linking Atlas Inc. and alien tech to the Manhunter mystery and bigger danger.

Heading into this week's episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, we think it's pretty safe to say that the gloves are off when it comes to John and Hal. The car crash at the end of last week's episode pretty much confirmed that. But now what? Based on what we've seen so far from S01E05: "Lights Out," it looks like the clock has struck midnight on Rushville, and some folks are following through on their threat to go scorched earth if the Manhunter isn't handed over. The situation was nearly impossible when John and Hal were seemingly on the same page. That's definitely not the case now. With that in mind, we have an updated preview for the next chapter, along with a look back at last week's episode, a guide to last week's DCU connections, and more.

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 5: "Lights Out" Preview

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 5: "Lights Out" – Written by Justin Britt-Gibson & Damon Lindelof, here's a look at what's been released so far for this weekend's new episode:

Ch'p Clip Debuts: While driving, John asks Hal if he talks with the other Green Lanterns, with Hal responding no because he's the only human. Hal then references one of the Green Lanterns being a squirrel – a ten-ton hint that Ch'p is not only a Green Lantern Corps member but also DCU canon. The extraterrestrial who resembles an anthropomorphic rodent first appeared in Green Lantern #148 (January 1982) and was created by writer Paul Kupperberg and artist Don Newton. A reference to Ch'p was first teased in one of the show's original teasers.

Hal Jordan Confirms Sheriff Kerry Kane's Gotham Roots: When Hal and John explain to Kelly Macdonald's Sheriff Kerry Kane about the Manhunter situation, Sheriff Kane asks Hal how he can be so sure that she can be trusted. That's when Hal reveals that he ran a background check on her, confirming that she was originally from Gotham (and referencing her senior

Hector Hammond Is Introduced… Kinda? Jason Manuel Olazábal played a mysterious individual named Hector Hammond, who owned Atlas Inc.: a series of high-tech slaughterhouses with tech that's definitely not from this planet. When Hal and Jon trace the satellite that went after Zoe (Poorna Jagannathan) back to him, Hammond drops a whole lot of attitude and threats. But after running him down as unimportant, Hal calls Hammond's bluff, prompting Hammond to reveal that he's a human named Hector Gutierrez, an engineering student who has been running under the name "Hector Hammond" to help maintain the Manhunter's cover. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane, and first appearing in DC Comics' Green Lantern (vol. 2) #5 (April 1961), Hector Hammond is a long-running Green Lantern villain known for his genius-level intellect, telepathy, telekinesis, and ability to control minds. For now, this seems like a fun easter egg… but could there be more to it?

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