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Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3 Images: John's Backstory Comes to Light

The image gallery for HBO's Lanterns S01E03 teases that there's a lot more going on with John Stewart's origin story than we realized.

Article Summary Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3 shifts the spotlight to John Stewart, with major clues about his origin and hidden importance.

The Episode 3 trailer suggests John’s parents and Laura Linney’s Guardian are central to a deeper Lanterns mystery.

Speculation builds that John Stewart Sr. could be tied to the Manhunter twist, raising the stakes for Lanterns fast.

Lanterns Episode 2 also fuels Gotham theories, as Sheriff Kerry’s Gotham roots hint at a possible Kane family link.

As much as we want to see what happens between Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), this weekend's episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Lanterns has our radar more focused on John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Based on the previously released trailer for S01E03: "OutKast" (not officially confirmed), we're going to be learning a lot more about what makes John more special than a lot of folks realize. Specifically, what the deal is between John's parents – J. Alphonse Nicholson's John Stewart Sr. and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Bernadette Stewart – and Laura Linney's Guardian. Could John's dad be the Manhunter? Hmmm…

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3: "OutKast" Preview

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3: "OutKast" – Written by Vanessa Baden Kelly, here's a look at the image gallery and episode trailer that was released:

S01E02 Confirms Character's Batman/Gotham City Connection

One of the rumblings from the series premiere of Lanterns concerned Rushville Sheriff Kerry (Kelly MacDonald) possibly having a connection to the DCU's Batman Universe through Gotham City. After Hal provokes a fight at the bar to get himself arrested so he can grab some jail time with the suspect/alien that Sheriff Kerry has in custody, John shows up at the station to bail him out. We see that Sheriff Kerry is on the phone with a police commissioner/law enforcement person, ending the call by saying, "Tell Barb I said, Hey.'" That became a red flag for a lot of fans, who are making the connection that the police commissioner was Gotham's James Gordon, and that "Barb" is a reference to his wife (some believe it's a Barbara Gordon/Batgirl reference, but there are timeline issues with that).

Doing a deeper dive into the moment, some have also noted that Sheriff Kerry's full and original name is "Kerry Kane," with that last name having some serious roots in Gotham City. Along with the Waynes, the Kanes are one of Gotham's foundational families – and also one of the city's wealthiest and oldest families. Over in the comic book universe, we have a family connection between the Waynes and Kanes via Bruce Wayne's mother, Martha Wayne (aka Kane) – which would make Bruce Wayne and Batwoman (Kate Kane) first cousins. Well, S01E02: "Trust Fall" featured a moment between Hal and Sheriff Kerry in which Hal says he doesn't believe she's from Rushville. After prodding her for more of her backstory, Sheriff Kerry admits that she was originally from Gotham City. Yup! Let the speculation begin!

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