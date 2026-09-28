Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Season 1 Finale Trailer Teases Some Big Reveals On The Way

Check out the season finale trailer for Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns.

Article Summary Lanterns Season 1 finale trailer sets up John Stewart, Retro Hal Jordan, and Sinestro for a major showdown.

The Lanterns finale is expected to answer the season’s biggest mystery: who murdered Hal Jordan.

Episode 7 confirms Mogo is a Green Lantern planet, paying off earlier DCU hints and comic book references.

Lanterns reveals Hal Jordan’s father died by suicide, reshaping Hal’s trauma and the Jordan family legacy.

It's safe to say that the penultimate episode of the first season of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns put to rest the complaints from some out there who claimed the DCU series wasn't doing right by Hal Jordan. Now, we've got John, Retro Hal, and Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) face-to-face-to-face as the cliffhanger heading into this weekend's season finale – one that's expected to finally answer the question that ties it all together. Who murdered Hal Jordan? We have a feeling that some folks may not like the answer – or what it could mean for the DCU moving forward. With that in mind, check out the season finale trailer that aired Sunday night and was released earlier today.

Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" – DCU Notes

Yup, Mogo's a Green Lantern Planet: Earlier this season, we learned that Hal's password to be able to access the power battery he had at his place in Coast City was "Mogo Doesn't Socialize," a direct reference to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' comic book creation, first appearing in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188. During tonight's episode, Retro Hal quizzes John about who attended his funeral, asking whether Mogo did as well. When John tries claiming that Mogo stood beside him at Hal's gravesite, Retro Hal calls shenanigans, revealing that Mogo is a planet. Oh, and we didn't want to forget that we also got a reference to Ch'p.

Hal Jordan's Father Didn't Die by Accident: In the comic book universe, Hal's father was an Air Force test pilot and an employee of Ferris Aircraft who died during a mission – a tragedy that Hal witnessed, and that would haunt him his entire life. Driven by never knowing if his father died, feeling fear, Hal dedicated his life to bravery and fearlessness in his father's name. During the HBO series, Retro Hal reveals to John that his father took his own life, suffering from the same growing pains that his father suffered from – and Hal is destined to confront: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." As Retro Hal explains to John, it wasn't that he was fearless; it was that he was broken.

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