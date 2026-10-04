Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Season Finale DCU Notes: Guy Gardner, Yellow Lanterns & More

From Guy Gardner and the Yellow Lanterns to Sheriff Kane, here are some of the DCU connections from the season finale of HBO's Lanterns.

And with that, we got the answer to the season's biggest question. Who killed Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler)? John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) got the answer before the midpoint of the season finale of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Lanterns hit. But how did S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" impact the overall DCU? We got some interesting details – especially regarding Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen). While we're not going to deep dive into the season-ending episode's spoilers, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler image buffer because some big bullet points are on the way…

Lanterns S01E08: "Dirt and Stars": DCU Notes

SINESTRO/NOAH CONNECTION REVEALED: After an intense one-on-one with Sinestro that involves some impromptu waterboarding (that's what you get when you hit John with too many snarky putdowns), we learn that Noah (Shea Pritchard) is a Manhunter, and he freed Sinestro as part of a deal. What did Noah want? His own ring and power battery. Combined with his Manhunter abilities, it would make Noah nearly unstoppable.

SINESTEO/YELLOW LANTERNS THEORY: Between Sinestro preaching about how Fear can be the most powerful force ever manifested and that Sinestro-made power battery with the yellow streaks, we have a theory that Sinestro was looking to corrupt Noah to make him the "Hal Jordan" of his own Yellow Lantern Corps – powered by fear. Even with John accepting and embracing the idea that there's nothing wrong with being afraid, we can't help vibing like Sinestro has already planted the seed. And that comment he dropped to Retro Hal about being able to bring him back to physical life was definitely one to add to your conspiracy board.

WHAT WAS SHERIFF KERRY KANE'S GOTHAM LIFE LIKE??? While speaking with John at Noah's final football game, Kane opens up about being afraid she wasn't doing enough to sway Noah away from his Manhunter ways. At one point, she mentions that she ran away from a "monster," and now she was afraid she was raising one? Hmmm… was Kane mixed up with one of Batman's big bads?

GUY GARDNER, THE GUARDIANS' MESSAGE BOY: Choosing to let Noah live but also to observe him closely, John sparks up the "Guy signal" to make him aware of the new lay of the land. Guy can patrol all of Sector 2814 – but the Earth is under John's watch, and he has Hal's ring and a power battery (uh-oh!) to back it up. In other words, Guy can protect the "stars" and John will protect the "dirt" (thus, the episode title). When Guy tells him that the Guardians will send an army after him, John has Guy deliver a message to them with a ten-ton "heart" reference that we have a feeling will convince the Guardians that John's plan sounds perfect.

JOHN STEWART HAS HIS OWN OATH NOW: "In brightest day, in darkest night, I embrace my fear, I'll do what's right. I choose this ring, I choose this fight, in service to this lantern's light."

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