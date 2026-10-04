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Lanterns Season Finale: Here's Our S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" Preview

Who killed Hal Jordan? Here's our preview for HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring series Lanterns S01E08: "Dirt and Stars."

Article Summary Lanterns S01E08, "Dirt and Stars," brings the HBO season finale as John Stewart hunts the truth behind Hal Jordan's death.

Sinestro may hold the answers John and Retro Hal need, but trusting him could prove as dangerous as the mystery itself.

The Lanterns finale preview rounds up the title teaser, trailer, sneak peek, and key clues ahead of tonight's HBO episode.

Major DCU fallout looms as Lanterns revisits Mogo, Ch'p, and the dark Jordan family legacy revealed in S01E07.

It all comes down to this. The season finale of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns. Who killed Hal Jordan? Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) may have the answers that John and Retro Hal need – but can he be trusted? In fact, there are a number of folks – Earthbound and otherwise – who wouldn't mind taking a shot at Hal. But there are definitely some bigger issues at play heading into S01E08: "Dirt and Stars," with the fallout from tonight's season ender having an impact across the entire DCU. With that in mind, here's our preview for tonight's season finale, along with a look back at last week's DCU connections…

Lanterns Season Finale: S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" Preview

Lanterns Season Finale: S01E08: "Dirt and Stars" – With the season finale hitting HBO screens tonight, here's a rundown of what's been released for the season finale – including the latest visual clues, images from tonight's final chapter, an episode title announcement teaser, a trailer, a sneak peek, and more.

@hbomax Put a ring on it, Hal. Stream the season finale of #Lanterns this Sunday at 9pm on HBO Max. ♬ original sound – HBO Max

S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" – Some DCU Notes

Yup, Mogo's a Green Lantern Planet: Earlier this season, we learned that Hal's password to be able to access the power battery he had at his place in Coast City was "Mogo Doesn't Socialize," a direct reference to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' comic book creation, first appearing in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188. During tonight's episode, Retro Hal quizzes John about who attended his funeral, asking whether Mogo did as well. When John tries claiming that Mogo stood beside him at Hal's gravesite, Retro Hal calls shenanigans, revealing that Mogo is a planet. Oh, and we didn't want to forget that we also got a reference to Ch'p.

Hal Jordan's Father Didn't Die by Accident: In the comic book universe, Hal's father was an Air Force test pilot and an employee of Ferris Aircraft who died during a mission – a tragedy that Hal witnessed, and that would haunt him his entire life. Driven by never knowing if his father died, feeling fear, Hal dedicated his life to bravery and fearlessness in his father's name. During the HBO series, Retro Hal reveals to John that his father took his own life, suffering from the same growing pains that his father suffered from – and Hal is destined to confront: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." As Retro Hal explains to John, it wasn't that he was fearless; it was that he was broken.

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