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Lanterns Season Finale Sneak Peek: Sheriff Kane Comes to Hal's Defense

In this sneak peek at HBO's Lanterns season finale, Sheriff Kane makes it clear to the people of Rushville that she's got Hal Jordan's back.

Article Summary Lanterns season finale sneak peek shows Sheriff Kane standing firmly by Hal Jordan and urging Rushville to give him peace.

HBO’s Lanterns returns Sunday with an explosive finale, promising big answers as Hal and John’s story hits a peak.

James Gunn hints Lanterns Season 2 is in play, stressing this is a season finale and not the end of the series.

Key Lanterns finale context includes Mogo’s DCU reveal and the tragic truth behind Hal Jordan’s family legacy.

With Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns set to wrap up its season this Sunday, we're getting a sneak peek at what's expected to be an explosive and answer-filled season ender. In the clip below, Sheriff Kane (Kelly Macdonald) makes it clear that she forgives Hal, that he deserves peace – and that he's with her.

Here's the latest look at the season finale, with HBO's Lanterns returning this Sunday night. Following that, we have a look back at James Gunn's recent response regarding Season 2 and some DCU connections from last weekend's episode:

#Lanterns finale sneak peek: Hal ten years later. Stream the season finale of #Lanterns this Sunday at 9pm on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/SU5boppJpi — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 2, 2026

@hbomax Put a ring on it, Hal. Stream the season finale of #Lanterns this Sunday at 9pm on HBO Max. ♬ original sound – HBO Max

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn definitely dropped a ten-ton hint that Season 2 is a reality (we already know that the writers' room has been mapping things out for a second season). After hyping up this Sunday's finale, Gunn was asked, "SEASON finale, correct?" To which Gunn replied, "Season finale, correct." If nothing else, Gunn is making sure no one is out there talking "series finale." Here's a look:

Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" – DCU Notes

Yup, Mogo's a Green Lantern Planet: Earlier this season, we learned that Hal's password to be able to access the power battery he had at his place in Coast City was "Mogo Doesn't Socialize," a direct reference to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' comic book creation, first appearing in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188. During tonight's episode, Retro Hal quizzes John about who attended his funeral, asking whether Mogo did as well. When John tries claiming that Mogo stood beside him at Hal's gravesite, Retro Hal calls shenanigans, revealing that Mogo is a planet. Oh, and we didn't want to forget that we also got a reference to Ch'p.

Hal Jordan's Father Didn't Die by Accident: In the comic book universe, Hal's father was an Air Force test pilot and an employee of Ferris Aircraft who died during a mission – a tragedy that Hal witnessed, and that would haunt him his entire life. Driven by never knowing if his father died, feeling fear, Hal dedicated his life to bravery and fearlessness in his father's name. During the HBO series, Retro Hal reveals to John that his father took his own life, suffering from the same growing pains that his father suffered from – and Hal is destined to confront: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." As Retro Hal explains to John, it wasn't that he was fearless; it was that he was broken.

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