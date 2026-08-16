Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Season Trailer Offers New Clues to The DCU's Big Mystery

HBO released a new season trailer for Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns, offering more clues to what's still to come.

Article Summary HBO’s new Lanterns season trailer teases bigger answers ahead, expanding the DCU mystery seeded in the premiere.

Lanterns unfolds across 2016 and 2026, with twin mysteries slowly converging over the course of the season.

Chris Mundy says Lanterns is a grounded, True Detective-style mystery driven by Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Mundy also hints Sinestro may be more than a straightforward villain, while promising Lanterns still brings the green.

Without doing too much of a deep dive into the spoilers coming out of the premiere episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, the DC Studios series lived up to the hype. While defining itself as an earthbound mystery, the series wasted little time planting the seeds for something much bigger in play that will impact the entire DCU. Did we mention that was only the first episode? And what about those final moments in 2026? With that in mind, HBO released a new trailer spotlighting what's still to come this season. In addition, we have some very cool behind-the-scenes looks for you to check out – and that's all waiting for you below.

During a recent interview with EW, Mundy offered some very interesting details on the upcoming series – here's a look:

"Lanterns" Will Run 2 Timelines: 2016 and 2026: The series kicks off in 2016, with a shooting in the town of Rushville, Neb. Having kept an eye on the town, Hal is certain that the incident was alien-related – but Sheriff Kerry (Kelly Macdonald) isn't convinced. But the series will also focus on "something else" that's going down in 2026. "That becomes a second mystery that we know is down the road for us. So eventually two different mysteries get worked out over the course of the show," Mundy shared. As we've heard in the past, Mundy makes a comparison to how HBO's True Detective was structured. "It was less of a whodunnit as much as like, what happened and why? We think of this as a relationship show between John and Hal, and there's a lot to unpack over the course of the eight episodes," the showrunner added.

In that ten-year gap, the events of DC Studios' Superman will have taken place, with Nathan Fillion's "fabulously obnoxious" Guy Gardner set to "be in the show a few different times." Mundy added, "There are a bunch of other people from the mythology, from the canon, but not the other Lanterns. We talk about them at different times, but they're not gonna interact with them in the course of this season."

Mundy on Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro Training Hal, Maybe Not Being the Big Bad: "Obviously in the canon, Sinestro's the big bad. The thing that interests us is this idea [that] Hal was trained by Sinestro, Hal is training John. In the coaching tree, we're very interested in what gets passed on, what doesn't, how much is human nature. We talked a lot about programming and parenting and training…What did Hal take away from Sinestro that was good or bad? It brings up a lot of interesting worries," Mundy noted.

Mundy: "It's a Green Lantern Show, So There's Green": Mundy made it clear that "there's plenty" of visual effects in the series, but the foundation is grounded. "There are a couple episodes where they're incredibly heavy, but from the jump, it's a much more boots-on-the-ground approach," Munday shared. "It's a Green Lantern show, so there's green."

"The aesthetic of the show – it's supposed to be very grounded and real, so we're shooting practically in places," the showrunner continued. "We're not heavily green-screened. It's not like day glow in its presentation of anything. I think Green Lantern fans will not feel like we've somehow made a brown show of their green comic at all. It's very much 'we're in the world,' and then when we use the constructs, they're what people would expect them to be."

Mundy on the "Not Enough Green" Teaser Complaint: "We could have put out a trailer that was tremendously green. So the fact that people are talking about it just means, to me, that they're excited about the show. We have a lot of respect for the source material, otherwise we wouldn't be doing this show. I think when people see it, it won't be a controversy."

The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), and Laura Linney (Ozark). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

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