Posted in: ABC, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Sneak Peek: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Pays John a Visit

Check out Nathan Fillion introducing a sneak peek at HBO's Lanterns, with Fillion's Guy Gardner paying an imprisoned John Stewart a visit.

Article Summary Nathan Fillion debuted a new Lanterns sneak peek on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, teasing Guy Gardner’s latest DCU appearance.

The Lanterns clip shows Guy Gardner visiting an imprisoned John Stewart in Rushville for a tense one-on-one moment.

Fillion discussed balancing The Rookie with Lanterns, spotlighting the HBO series starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.

Lanterns episode 2 deepens Gotham ties, hinting Sheriff Kerry may connect to James Gordon and the Kane family.

Between filming the ninth season of ABC's The Rookie and the ongoing success of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, Nathan Fillion had a whole lot to discuss with guest host Jelly Roll during Wednesday night's edition of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! But Fillion didn't pay a visit to the late-night talk show empty-handed, setting up a clip at around the 10:45 mark in the video above that sees Fillion's Guy Gardner showing up in Rushville for a little one-on-one time with a jailed John Stewart. We're really hoping that a joke gets made about Guy being signaled like Batman, since the show has already made some Gotham City connections.

Lanterns S01E02 Confirms Character's Batman/Gotham City Connection

One of the rumblings from the series premiere of Lanterns concerned Rushville Sheriff Kerry (Kelly MacDonald) possibly having a connection to the DCU's Batman Universe through Gotham City. After Hal provokes a fight at the bar to get himself arrested so he can grab some jail time with the suspect/alien that Sheriff Kerry has in custody, John shows up at the station to bail him out. We see that Sheriff Kerry is on the phone with a police commissioner/law enforcement person, ending the call by saying, "Tell Barb I said, Hey.'" That became a red flag for a lot of fans, who are making the connection that the police commissioner was Gotham's James Gordon, and that "Barb" is a reference to his wife (some believe it's a Barbara Gordon/Batgirl reference, but there are timeline issues with that).

Doing a deeper dive into the moment, some have also noted that Sheriff Kerry's full and original name is "Kerry Kane," with that last name having some serious roots in Gotham City. Along with the Waynes, the Kanes are one of Gotham's foundational families – and also one of the city's wealthiest and oldest families. Over in the comic book universe, we have a family connection between the Waynes and Kanes via Bruce Wayne's mother, Martha Wayne (aka Kane) – which would make Bruce Wayne and Batwoman (Kate Kane) first cousins. Well, S01E02: "Trust Fall" featured a moment between Hal and Sheriff Kerry in which Hal says he doesn't believe she's from Rushville. After prodding her for more of her backstory, Sheriff Kerry admits that she was originally from Gotham City. Yup! Let the speculation begin!

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